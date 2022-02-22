Rushville sectional tickets
Boys basketball sectional tickets are available in the RCHS Athletic Office. Session tickets are $6 and available at the gate at Connersville on game days. Season tickets are $10 and available at the gate at Connersville or at the RCHS athletic office through noon Feb. 28.
Rushville faces Lawrenceburg at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 1.
BMS girls basketball
The Batesville seventh-grade girls basketball team played aggressive against East Central to burst to at 22-7 lead at the end of the first half. The team finished with a 34-15 win.
Contributing to the win with strong rebounding were Leah Hertel and Sydney Campbell. Top scorers were Mimi Smith with 14 points. Hertel added seven points. Kaylin Kathman had five points. Campbell contributed four points. Nora Wiedeman and Ellie Westerfeld chipped in two points each.
The eighth-grade Lady Bulldogs lost a tough battle against East Central 33-19. Leading scorers were Zimmerman with nine points and Luers with six points. Walter also chipped in four points.
NDJH girls basketball
The eighth-grade Lady Chargers fell to Waldron 26-18.
For the Lady Chargers, Jo Whitaker led the way with 11 points followed by Annie Waechter four, Kendall Hostkoetter two and Dot Robbins one.
The lady Chargers fell to Waldron bringing their record to 4-7
Sarah Moeller scored all four points in the seventh-grade's loss to Waldron. The team is 6-3 on the season.
The eighth-grade was edged by South Ripley 23-21 to drop to 4-8 on the season.
For North, Whitaker finished with 11 points followed by Hostkoetter six and Waechter four.
The seventh-grade lost to South Ripley 36-16 to fall to 6-4 on the season.
Moeller led North with six points followed by Miley Scudder four, Grace Nobbe four and Sophie Rohls two.
