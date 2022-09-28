GREENSBURG - The EIAC junior high cross country meet was held at Greensburg Monday. Batesville won the title for the girls and East Central claimed the title for the boys.
For the girls, Batesville won with 23 points. East Central was second with 46.
Batesville took the top three spots, led by EIAC champ and BMS sixth grader Ava Wade, who crossed the finish line in a time of 12:05. Jayla Bedel was second overall and Hilary Ziegler was third. Coming in next was Caitlin Raver in eighth place, Maycee Holtkamp 11th and Candace Shane 14th. These girls all earned all-conference honors. Rounding out the top 7 varsity runners was Belle Young in 22nd place.
For Greensburg's fourth place team, Madeline Risher represented the Lady Pirates as an all-conference medalist. Risher's ninth place was followed by ribbon earners Lulu Webb and Sophie Buening.
Benjamin Rush Middle School placed third overall and had two all-conference runners in Josie Corn finishing sixth and Melaney Mahan finishing 15th. Also contributing for the Lady Cubs were Kiara Flannery 20th, Layla Denney 27th, Kendra Jacobs 28th, Jasmine Isaacs 37th, and Emily Rouse 40th. In the reserve race, it was Elise Cain placing 28th, Aubrey Worley 29th and Maggie Wicker 30th.
For the boys, East Central was first with Greensburg second.
Greensburg's Quinton Walker led the entire boys race, earning the title of the 2022 EIAC Individual Boys Champion. Walker finished nearly 20 seconds ahead of the next competitor for his best finish on the Greensburg course in 11:09.4. Joining Walker with all-conference honors included medalists Mason McNulty, Jackson Tekulve and Ethan Clifford.
Batesville finished fourth overall. The Bulldogs were led by Levi Essick who placed sixth overall, earning all-conference honors in a time of 11:48. Next for the Bulldogs was Hank Bohman in 16th place, Brody Gibson in 18th place, Abe Trossman in 26th, Robby Bruns in 28th, Ryan Benz in 34th and Manan Patel in 35th.
BRMS's Grant Cameron finished third to earn all-conference honors. Also contributing for the sixth place Cubs were Antonio Viera 30th, Brady Martz 31st, Hunter Evans 42nd and Joe Richards 43rd.
The Pirate cross country teams will be represented by their state qualifiers Saturday in Terre Haute as they compete in the Indiana Middle School Cross Country Championships. Madeline Risher, Lulu Webb, Eleanor Davis, Sophie Buening, Emma O'Sullivan, and Jesse Harper will compete in the Girls Small School Varsity Race. Quinton Walker, Mason McNulty, Jackson Tekulve, Ethan Clifford, Henry Corya, Brody Sanders, and Jack Bennett will race in the Boys Small School Varsity Race.
High school football Week 7
Here is a quick glance at the action on the high school gridiron for Friday and Saturday.
Friday
Greensburg (1-5) at Batesville (2-4), 7 p.m.
South Decatur (3-3) at Switzerland County (3-3), 7 p.m.
Rushville (2-4) at Lawrenceburg (5-1), 7 p.m.
Saturday
North Decatur (6-0) at North Daviess (4-2), noon
GJHS football
Greensburg's eighth grade football team played Batesville and fell to the Bulldogs 28-6.
Scoring Greensburg's lone touchdown was Zayden Miller on a 2-yard rush.
The young Pirates will be back in action Tuesday, hosting Shelbyville.
GJHS volleyball
The Greensburg junior high school seventh grade volleyball team met with Waldron in their last home game. Greensburg came away with a win in two sets 25-11 and 25-4. Carly Greiwe led the serving with 16 points in two sets with the 12 straight serves in a row. Audra Gehl, Kylee Powers, Brooklyn White, Madison Weldishofer played very well, picking up tips and passing to the zone. Setting from Carly Greiwe and Kendall Mathews was at 96 percent. Alivia Weber, Aubrie Barnes-Pettit, Jo Jo Zachary and Addie Bennett played aggressively at the net which helped the team for the victory. The team plays in the Brownstown tournament Saturday.
BMS volleyball
The Batesville seventh grade volleyball team advances to the finals of the SEI tourney by defeating South Dearborn 25-14 and 25-7. Top servers were Katey Wilhelm with 13 points including seven aces. Madi Dierckman had 12 points including five aces. Leah Meyer chipped in six points with two aces. Jersey Trenkamp earned five service points with three aces. Payton Yorn and Ellie Walke each had one point. In the front row, Molly Gesell had five kills. Jersey Trenkamp and Jolene Dirkhising had two kills each. Madi Dierkman and Leah Meyer each had one kill. Abby Miller, Cora Miller, Isabel Meyer, and Marley Denning all contributed with passing in the back row. The team faces Greendale in the championship on Thursday.
The eighth volleyball team will return to the championship game for the second consecutive season, knocking off South Dearborn with the scores of 25-5 and 25-15. Maddie Haskamp earned 15 points including six aces while making all 17 of her serves. Leigh Hertel was perfect on her 12 service attempts scoring nine points with two aces. Ella Weber was 5-of-5 with four points including two aces. Haskamp also led the front line attack with four kills. Brooke Wilhelm had three kills, while Sydney Campbell and Ella King each chipped in with two kills. Caitlyn Fox had many assists setting up the offense, while Mimi Smith anchored the defense in the back row throughout the match.
St. Mary's cross country
The St. Mary's Knights cross country teams had an outstanding finish to their regular season. Both teams claimed first as a team in the tri-meet with North Decatur and South Decatur. Alaina Bedel (12:17) took first in the girls race. The girls took 3rd-9th place ribbons consecutively: Katie Fisse (13:18), Josie Wenning (13:19), Makayla Kieffer (13:20), Josie Slaven (13:56), Raegan Abplanalp (14:11), Kelsey Slaven (14:15), and Frankie Fry (14:17). Caitlyn Kendall (15:58) ran a great race taking 13th place. Kylie Harpring (16:23), Harper Kinsey (16:52), and Mackenzie Lohrum (16:53) completed the race finishing 17th-19th.
The boys claimed the top three finishers consecutively: Braylon Brancamp (11:56), Conner Bedel (13:15), and Fletcher Hash (13:25). Carson Kendall (14:32) and Landen Fuel (14:35) placed ninth and 11th in the race. Charles Cornett (16:03) and Maxwell Gauck (19:06) rounded out the roster with 17th and 20th place in the tri-meet.
The three teams also recognized their eighth graders at their last regular season meet. The Knights have three eighth grade runners this season: Alaina Bedel, the daughter of Chris and Mandy Bedel; Katie Fisse, the daughter of Andy and Karen Fisse; and Braylon Brancamp, the son of Ben and Karen Brancamp.
The Knights will finish the cross country season at the Middle School State Meet in Terre Haute Saturday.
Rushville JV football
Rushville's junior varsity football team fell behind early to North Decatur 16-0, but fought back for the 26-24 victory.
Offensively, the Lions found a spark with a long touchdown pass from Eli Pavey to Nick Jarman. The Lions were led by Eli Pavey and his passing attack to Nick Jarman, Chase Woolf, Denver Campbell and Blake Chappelow for a total of four touchdowns. The Eli Pavey to Nick Jarman connection sealed the win.
Defensively the Lions were led by Brody Terrell, Denver Campbell, and Jacob Crowder. The defense caused a crucial fumble with 18 seconds to go to secure the win for the Lions with a score of 26-24.
