Rushville basketball
The Lion 'C' basketball team lost to Shelbyville 41-25. Leading the way for the Lions was Ethan Knect with 10 points followed by Kane Thompson six and Trenton Dyer five. Konner Parsley finished with three points and Danny Corn had one point to round out the scoring. The Lions host New Palestine at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Greensburg teams win
Greensburg’s seventh grade basketball team defeated South Dearborn 34-23 in its first game of the season. The Pirates had 13 assists on 15 baskets.
Ethan Smith had an overall great game with four points, six assists and five steals. Other scorers for the team were Chase Youngman nine, Kameron Parkinson eight, Jacob Duerstock four, Karson Templeton three, Corbin Thackery two, Klein Lowe two and Luke Hoeing two.
The eighth grade team beat South Dearborn 44-14. Scoring for the Pirates were Kaden Acton 18, Jack Mckinsey seven, Lance Coy seven, Payton Cordray four, Reece Beaver two, Anthony Edwards two, Carter Hellmich two and Chase Tekulve two.
The young Pirate squads will be back in action Thursday at Sunman-Dearborn.
Shooting range switches to hour system
Quakertown State Recreation Area (SRA) at Brookville Lake has switched to having set operating hours for the shooting range on the property. In prior years, an appointment-based system was used for the winter season.
The range will be open from Dec. 2-15, Tuesday through Saturday, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and on the first Saturday and Sunday of each month from Dec. 16 to March 31, 2021, also from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Cost is $2 per person and is payable by cash or check.
For questions, call the Brookville Lake office, 765-647-2657, or the Whitewater Memorial State Park office, 765-458-5565.
Quakertown State Recreation Area (on.IN.gov/brookvillelake) is at 3056 Quakertown Ramp Road, Liberty, 47353.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.