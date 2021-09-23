SDJH football
The South Decatur Junior High football team came away victorious at Seibel Field on Thursday, 24-12. The Cougars jumped out quick on the Eagles of Brown County and took a 24-0 lead into halftime. The Eagles were able to put together a long scoring drive in the third and capped their scoring off with a late game score. The Cougars move to 2-1 on the season and travel to North Decatur next Tuesday.
BMS cross country
The Batesville Middle School cross country team traveled to Indian Creek to participate in a challenging 5-way meet against Indian Creek, Shelbyville, Southwest Shelby and St. Mary’s, Greensburg.
The night started strong with Cannon Clark leading the boys race, earning the win with a time of 10:43. Clark was followed by Lincoln Garrett in ninth, Cash Myers in 11th, Landon Raver 13th, Howard Hund 15th, Levi Essick 16th, and Winston Garrett in 24th place. Overall, the boys placed second with a team score of 49 to the first place team of Indian Creek with 31 points.
The girls team was led by eighth grader Charlotte Trossman who placed fourth overall. Coming in shortly after Trossman was Maycee Holtkamp in sixth place, Hilary Zeigler seventh, Jayla Bedel eighth, Hailey Pierson ninth, Caitlin Raver 10th and Candace Shane 11th. The Lady Bulldogs came away with the win over second place Indian Creek 34-44.
BMS volleyball
Batesville’s seventh grade volleyball team ended the regular season with a record of 11-0 with a win against Connersville 25-11, 25-16. Top servers were Maddie Haskamp with nine points and Brooke Wilhelm with seven points. Caitlyn Fox added five points. Madi Meyer and Sydney Campbell each had four service points. Alexis Gallagher earned two points. Eliza Weiler, Claire Niese, and Ella King each had one service point. In the front row, King led with four kills. Ellie Westerfeld and Wilhelm each had two kills. Leigh Hertel, Campbell, and Haskamp each had one kill.
The eighth grade Lady Bulldog volleyball team ended the regular season in winning fashion with a 25-13, 25-20 road win over Connersville. Addison Luers scored 14 points including seven aces in 18 service attempts. Ava Walsman tallied seven points with three falling for an ace. Ava Hilbert chipped in two service points including an ace. Grace Walter earned five kills in the front line followed by Reesa Zimmerman with two kills. Luers, Walsman, and Macy Young each had one kill. The win improves the team’s record to 10-1.
NDJH volleyball
North’s seventh grade rallied from one set down to defeat Morristown 20-25, 25-15, 15-10.
Sara Litmer led the first set with six points. Miley Scudder led the second set with eight points and Abbie Custer finished out the third set with five points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.