ND’s 1970 sectional champs
As a new feature of the North Decatur Athletic Hall of Fame, the 1970 boys sectional championship basketball team will be recognized this Saturday, Dec. 18, between the junior varsity and varsity games against Triton Central.
The 1970 team was the first team in school history to win a sectional championship.
There will also be a reception prior to the game beginning at 5:30 p.m. in the high school cafeteria. The public is welcome to attend.
BHS freshman
On Thursday, the Batesville Bulldogs freshman team traveled to East Central and ran into a hot shooting Trojan team. Batesville lost 49-39.
Grant Goldsmith led the Bulldogs with 21 points.
On Friday, the freshman basketball team traveled to Lawrenceburg, losing 40-26.
Goldsmith led the team with 12 points.
Batesville lost to Jennings County 46-36.
Grant Goldsmith led the team with 11 points with Gage Pohlman adding 10 and Carson Laker adding nine.
GJHS basketball
Greensburg’s eighth-grade basketball team lost to New Palestine 50-27.
Scoring for the Pirates included Corbin Thackery eight points, Karson Templeton seven points, Luke Hoeing four points, Ethan Smith two points, Kameron Parkinson two points, Klein Lowe two points Trent Stuart two points.
The eighth grade traveled to Brookville to play Franklin County, losing a close game 34-29.
Scoring for the Pirates included Parkinson 12, Smith seven, Templeton five, Lowe three and Thackery two.
The seventh-grade Pirates traveled to New Palestine and lost a close game 40-35.
Jacoby Miller made four 3-point shots on his way to 21 points. Logan Simpson and Myles Mckinsey rounded out the scoring with 10 and five, respectively.
The seventh-grade Pirates defeated Franklin County 46-9.
Scoring for the Pirates included Miller 15, Simpson 10, McKinsey 10, Dickson four, Chilton four, Bishop two and Powers one. Simpson also added nine assists in the game.
Greensburg is 6-5 on the season.
NDJH 8th tops JCD
North Decatur’s eighth-grade Chargers recorded their eighth win of the season with a 43-32 win over visiting Jac-Cen-Del. The Chargers are now 8-1 on the season and play their next game at Southwestern (Shelby) on Saturday.
Leading the Chargers was Logan O’Dell with 22 points followed by Chase Youngman seven, Brody Barker seven in the fourth quarter, Eli Trenkamp two and Hayden Ramsey with one point and a team-high six assists.
For the Eagles, Lane Carroll had 12 points, five rebounds, two steals, two blocks and two assists. Lane Simon added 11 points, five rebounds, two steals and two assists. Caden Kohlman had four points, two steals and one assist. Carson Comer finished with three points, three rebounds and one assist. Noah Jones had two points and one rebound. Kellar Vatchet had one steal and Wyatt Comer had one rebound.
BMS basketball
The Batesville eighth-grade boys won in thrilling fashion at South Dearborn 57-50 in double overtime. Both teams came out firing with Batesville having the slight edge after a Brayden Maple 3-pointer at the buzzer to make the score 14-13 at the end of the first quarter. The game’s pace slowed up a bit, but was still back and forth with South Dearborn taking a 22-21 lead into halftime. South Dearborn extended that lead to five in the third quarter before Lincoln Garrett hit a big 3-pointer to put the Bulldogs within two heading into the fourth quarter. Batesville took the lead late in the fourth quarter, but South Dearborn responded with their own score and tied the game with 30 seconds left leading into a tie at the end of regulation, forcing an overtime.
It was a slow paced first overtime with the Bulldogs having a chance to win it, but a missed three which led to a second overtime. In the second overtime, Batesville got separation and went 6-for-6 from the line to ice the game and come away with the victory.
Leading all scorers was Cayden Drake and Owen Enneking with 13 points each followed by Brayden Maple 12, Trenten Luers 10, Ethan Schneider four, Lincoln Garrett three and Cannon Clark two. Batesville moves to 10-3 on the season.
The seventh grade boys lost to host South Dearborn 52-19. The Bulldogs had a slow start and found themselves trailing the whole game. The Bulldogs showed great effort and kept battling the whole game, but couldn’t find a way to narrow the game.
Leading the way for the Bulldogs was Carson Hartley with points, Caleb Laker five, Preston Blessing three and Isaac Weber two. Batesville moves to 7-6 on the season.
