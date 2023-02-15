NDJH Lady Chargers
The eighth grade Lady Chargers captured their second win for the week by defeating South Decatur 29-22.
Leading the way in scoring for North Decatur was Sarah Moeller with 11 points, followed by Miley Scudder and Jewel Verseman with five points each. Grace Nobbe added four points and Sophie Rohls chipped in with four points.
The seventh grade fell South Decatur in a close 25-24 contest. This brings the Lady Chargers’ record to 3-8.
Scoring for the Lady Chargers included Brooklyn White eight points, Brynlee Green five points, Navaeh Schwartz four points, Sophie Rohls four points and Jessie Biltz three.
BRMS wrestling
The BRMS wrestling team traveled to Southwestern (Shelby) to take on the Spartans and came away with a 43-35 victory. Winning for the Lions were Cash Cain, Bentley Remy, Gabe Buzzard, Brody Edgerton, Briggs Tackett, Ryder Hatton, Micheal Schlechtweg, Lee Kaylor, and Chance Keeton. Lee Kaylor also added a reserve win.
BMS Lady Bulldogs
The eighth grade Lady Bulldogs pulled out a hard fought win against a very talented Waldron team, 41-39. Lady Bulldogs locked in on the defensive end with impressive help-side and teamwork. On the offensive end, Lady Bulldogs took care of the basketball and were patient to run the offense.
Leading scorers were Sydney Campbell with 15 points, Haskamp with eight, Smith with six, Hertel with five, Kathman with three, King and Wiedeman both had two.
The seventh grade basketball team continued its win streak by defeating Waldron 28-5. Top scorer was Caitlin Raver with nine points, all in the 2nd quarter. Molly Gesell added seven points. Jayla Bedel, Abby Miller, Maggie Peters, Laken Obermeyer and Leah Meyer all added four points. Hitting the boards was Maggie Jelinek and Leah Meyer with five rebounds each. Caitlin Raver had five steals and Jersey Trenkamp chipped in four steals. Madi Dierckman and Hailee Weisenbach also contributed with aggressive defense.
BMS wrestling
The Batesville Bulldogs wrestling team hosted Milan Middle School Tuesday. The Bulldogs fell 54-29.
Winners on the night were Huston Cook by pin, Adam Brewer by technical fall, Zadin Small by pin, Matthew Maher by pin, and Jacob Starost by forfeit.
Huston Cook, Eric Hurtel and Mason Dance won their matches in the exhibition round. This marks the second time the Bulldogs faced off against the Indians. In their first head-to-head on the opening weekend of the year, the Bulldogs won just 1-of-8 contested matches. This time around, Batesville won 4-of-10 contested matches, flipping multiple losses to wins showing significant improvement from the beginning of the season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.