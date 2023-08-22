Lions tennis
HOPE – The Lions traveled to Hauser Saturday and fell to the Jets 4-1.
Josh Wainwright secured the lone win for the Lions at No. 1 singles defeating Caleb Wallace 6-2, 6-2. At No. 2 singles, Clayton Chase was defeated by Hunter Pappano 6-1, 6-2. Mason Mosburg was narrowly defeated by Colten Hatton in a competitive 3-setter at No. 3 singles 7-5, 2-6, 6-4.
The No. 1 doubles team of Wesley Mauzy and Edgar Fernandez were defeated by Jentzen Bechtel and Kameron Blair 6-0, 6-0. The Lions forfeit the No. 2 doubles match.
In junior varsity action, Lucas Winters was defeated 8-0.
GJHS cross country
The Greensburg Junior High School cross country teams traveled to Madison Saturday to compete in the 2023 Lou Knoble Invitational. The Lady Pirates won the event against Madison, Lanesville, Shawe Memorial, Greendale, and St John’s Lutheran. The Pirates came in second place behind Madison.
Eleanor Davis, Lulu Webb and Makayla Kiefer took an early lead from the start line and continued to lead the pack of 44 girls the entire race. As the front trio progressed through multiple hills, a creek and woods, Eleanor Davis chased down her personal best time and was crowned the 2023 Lou Knoble Individual Girls Champion. Lulu Webb, Makayla Kiefer, and Haleigh Stewart all joined Davis in earning medals for their performances during the race as well as state qualifying honors. All the ladies on the team ran outstanding times improving on their mock meet from earlier in the week. Stewart shed the most out of all the girls by shedding nearly three minutes. Other notable moments included Noelle Kern and Hadley Meyer both breaking the 20 minute barrier for the first time.
For the boys, Jackson Tekulve and Henry Corya ran in the front pack the entire race in front of a field of 50 runners. Jackson Tekulve, Henry Corya and Oliver Corya were all medalists as well as state qualifiers with their personal best performances. All of the boys on the team ran season best times. Oliver Corya improved the most by dropping 2:48 from his previous best.
