GJHS basketball
Greensburg eighth grade basketball team knocked off North Decatur 56-20. The young Pirates shot 69 percent from the field and had 11 steals.
For the Pirates, Logan Simpson tallied 18 points, five assists and four steals. Andrew Bowman added 14 points, four rebounds and two steals. Ian Dickson finished with nine points and six rebounds. Jacoby Miller had seven points, four rebounds and two steals. Miles McKinsey scored four points. Bryson Chilton had two points, three rebounds and two steals and Zayden Miller added two points and two assists.
The eighth-grade Pirates defeated Benjamin Rush Middle School 41-20.
For Greensburg, Jacoby Miller tallied 16 points, five rebounds and eight steals. Bowman added 16 points and eight rebounds. Simpson had three points, two rebounds and three assists. Zayden Miller had two points and five steals.
The seventh-grade Pirates lost to Holy Name 51-41. Max Buening led all scorers with 25 and was followed by Sam Crowell nine, Matthew Fields five and Colt McCalvin two.
The seventh-grade defeated Southwestern (Shelby) 50-6. Buening led the Pirates with 14 points and followed by Crowell seven, Brennan Noah six, McCalvin five, Levi Muckerheide four, Fields four, Josh Alexander four, Mason Herpel four and Braxton Messer two.
On Monday, Greensburg jumped out to a 25-2 halftime lead and ended up winning 44-12 over BRMS. Both Buening and Fields both had 13 points to lead the team. Other scorers were Herpel 10, McCalvin four, Messer three and Noah one.
Tuesday, Greensburg defeated North Decatur 39-20. In the first half, the Pirates couldn't stop the interior play of the Chargers and went into halftime down 21-16. The Pirates made a few key adjustments and dominated the second half. Greensburg scored the final 21 points of the game. Buening had a great game with 20 points. He was followed by Fields with seven, Crowell six, McCalvin four and Brennan Noah two.
Lady Lions basketball
On Saturday, the junior varsity Lady Lions defeated South Dearborn 37-29. Trish Morgan led both teams in scoring with 16 points and eight steals. Carley Senour had 12 points. Mallory Angle scored five points. Mikayla Herbert and Becca Tabeling both contributed two points.
The JV Lady Lions traveled to Hauser and won 50-27. Morgan and Senour both had 17 points. Makenna Ripberger scored six points. Herbert and Tabeling both had four points and Angle added two points.
BRMS basketball
The BRMS boys basketball teams traveled to Greensburg Monday to open the season. In seventh-grade action, the Pirates dominated from the opening tip as the Cubs were defeated 44-12. Scoring for the Cubs included Emmett Knecht four points, Hudson Schutz two points, Gabe Johnson two points, Abel Coon two points and Jevan Bunch two points.
In the eight-grade game, it was Greensburg again coming away with the win by the score of 39-20. Scoring for the Cubs included Owen Zachery six, Caleb Schelle six, Braydon Martz four, Benson Crowder two and Malaki Knight two.
JCD vs. Batesville
The JCD seventh grade traveled to Batesville and fell to the Bulldogs 41-24.
For the Eagles, Will Meyer had 15 points and four rebounds. Parker Pindell added three points and two rebounds. Aiden Maloney tallied three points and three rebounds. Max Harrison had two points and one rebound. Conner Yeggy hit a free throw for one point.
In the eighth-grade game, Batesville (4-1) defeated JCD 67-44.
The Bulldogs started the game hot with a score of 17-4 at the end of the first quarter. That lead expanded in the second quarter as the Dogs led 33-13 at half. The second half of the game continued in the Bulldogs favor with everyone on the roster contributing in some fashion.
Leading the Bulldogs in scoring with a hot hand was Kamryn Holcomb with 21 points, Carson Hartley 15, Braydin Hughes eight, Caleb Laker seven, Preston Blessing six, Ian Hixson four, Cole Abrams three and James Hughes three.
High school bowling
At noon Saturday, the Southeastern Indiana Conference will be holding its first ever tournament at Parkside Lanes Bowling Center in Greensburg.
Southeastern Indiana Conference of Indiana High School Bowling Conference consist of boys and girls varsity and junior varsity teams from Seymour, Columbus North, Columbus East, Scottsburg, Austin, South Ripley, Madison, and Switzerland County.
There are approximately 130 high school and middle school bowlers in the conference. Students, parents and school staff are invited to come out Saturday to experience the fun and community of Indiana high school bowling.
Chargers basketball changes
North Decatur’s varsity boys scrimmage against Indian Creek scheduled for Nov. 17 has been canceled. It will not be rescheduled. The junior high boys games against Edinburgh scheduled for Nov. 17 have been moved to Jan. 11 and will be played at Edinburgh.
North will host an inter-squad "Red and White" scrimmage from noon to 1:30 p.m. Nov. 25. This is open to the public.
The varsity and junior varsity boys games scheduled for Nov. 22 at Greensburg will now be played on Dec. 23.
