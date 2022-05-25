Wilkison honored
Greensburg graduate and Ohio State University freshman softball player Melina Wilkison was selected to the NFCA Third Team All-Midwest Region.
That latest honors goes with her other recognitions following her outstanding freshman season. Wilkison was named to the Big Ten All-Freshman Team and the Big Ten All-Tournament Team, where she batted .364 with two doubles and a home run.
For the season, Wilkison was third on the team in batting average at .342, second on the team in doubles with 12 and second on the team with 34 runs scored to go along with four home runs.
Middle school track state finals
At the state middle school track meet in Terre Haute, Greensburg's 4x800 relay team of Xavier Cassis, Dante Hess, Zack Blodgett and Braylon Brancamp set another school record with a time of 9:25.32 and a 10th place finish.
Greensburg's Zack Blodgett competed in the 1600 and placed 25th in 5:03.09. Corbin Thackery tied for fourth in the pole vault at 9-0. Jasmine Bailey tied for third in the pole vault at 8-0.
Elisabeth Barada, eighth grader at Jackson Creek Middle School in Bloomington, won the state title in the 400 with a time of :58.3. Barada had been ranked third in the state, and 13th nationally, among middle school students.
Barada is the daughter of Jonathan and Brooke Barada of Bloomington and the granddaughter of Paul and Connie Barada of Rushville.
NDJH golf
The Chargers junior high golf traveled to Willowbrook Country Club to face Connersville for the last match of the season. North posted a team score of 223 falling to Connersville's 179. The individual medalist for the evening was Trey from Connersville with a 33.
Scores for North included Brayden Yeager 52, Aiden Luttel 53, Scott Morford 61, Micah Smith 57, Jacob Gearhart 68 and Cooper Land 69.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.