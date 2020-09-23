Rushville JV football
RUSHVILLE - The Lion junior varsity football team knocked off visiting Connersville 34-6 on Monday. Rushville opened up a 28-6 lead at the half.
Offensively, the Lions' ground attack was led by freshman running back Harper Miller's 75 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Sophomore sweeper Ashton Hammond rushed for 32 yards with a touchdown and a 2-point conversion. Fullback Landon Browning also scored on a 2-point conversion.
Freshman quarterback Caleb Rector completed two passes for 50 yards and also ran for a touchdown to round out the scoring in the contest. Freshman wideout Chase Woolf caught a 50 yard pass in the first half.
The Lion defense forced six turnovers on the evening, including four interceptions (two by Keegan Bowles, one by Kane Thompson returned 40 yards for a touchdown, one by Lance Reed). Freshman Pacey Dye blocked a punt in the first half that set up another touchdown.
In the tackling department, the Lions were led by sophomore linebacker Sam Barada with seven tackles, including three for loss. Freshman Danny Corn was credited with six tackles followed by Lincoln Comer (4), Reed (4), Jacob Crowder (4), Ethan Bergen (3), Bowles (3), Alan Busche (2), Thompson (1), Harper Miller (1), and Ashton Hammond (1).
St. Mary’s cross country
St. Mary’s cross country teams competed at Brown County on Saturday.
Carson Miller was the Knight's top runner finishing in 11:56. Braylon Brancamp set a new PR with his 12:00 run. Conner Bedel and Wade Schutte had impressive runs finishing in 13:28 and 13:31. Collin Maloney crossed the finish in 14:26. Logan Fisse and Landon Swango rounded out the varsity team with 15:08 and 15:33. Ethan Miller and Maxwell Gauck shattered their personal bests in the JV race finishing in 17:41 and 17:51.
For the girls, Alaina Bedel led the Knights with a 13:09. Katie Fisse trailed close with a PR of 13:17. Josie Wenning crushed her previous best time and finished in 13:57. Frankie Fry had a recorded time of 14:12. Kylie Harpring dashed her PR by nearly a minute, running a 14:28. Adelynn Stier rounded out the varsity roster finishing in 16:11.
On Monday, the Knights competed at Greendale and brought home the team victory for the girls and the boys.
The girls claimed five of the top 10 ribbons in their race. Alaina Bedel placed second overall running a 13:34. Katie Fisse (14:53), Josie Wenning (14:59), and Frankie Fry (15:19) all came in one right after another taking fourth, fifth and sixth. Kylie Harpring (16:10) and Adelynn Stier (18:02) finished ninth and 16th.
St. Mary's took home five of the top 10 finishers in the boys race as well. Carson Miller dominated the race taking first with a 12:19. Braylon Brancamp (12:54) brought home third place. Wade Schutte (14:08) took sixth place. Conner Bedel (14:31) and Collin Maloney (14:36) finished close together taking eighth and ninth. Logan Fisse (15:54) placed 16th and 20th place went to Landon Swango (16:36). Maxwell Gauck (21:55) and Ethan Miller (23:46) placed 27th and 28th overall.
GJHS football
Greensburg’s eighth-grade football team fell to Franklin County on Saturday by the final of 44-28.
For the Pirates, Kaden Acton had a rushing and receiving touchdown. Peyton Cordray had one rushing touchdown and a kick return for a touchdown. Reece Beaver and Carter Hellmich both scored on 2-point conversions.
GJHS cross country
The Greensburg junior high cross country teams travelled to Nashville early Saturday morning to compete in the Brown County Eagle Classic Invitational. The Lady Pirates placed fourth and the Pirates placed 11th out of 26 schools.
Lexiyne Harris was the Eagle Classic runner-up with a career personal record time of 11:19. She was just a few seconds from the winner, the only opponent that has beat Lexiyne this entire season. Teammate Tori Gauck also had a career best time by breaking 12 minutes and earning a ribbon by placing 15th out of 147 runners. All the ladies on the team ran season best times. Maddie Brewsaugh improved the most by dropping more than two minutes from her previous best.
Paxton Harris led the boys team by placing 15th with teammate Brayden Emery just a couple seconds behind for 17th place out of 161 competitors. Both Paxton and Brayden ran sub 11 for the first time in their career. All the boys on the team improved on their previous times. Ethan Clifford shed the most time out of all the guys by dropping 1:37.
On Tuesday, the teams travelled to Columbus to compete in the Columbus Central Classic Invitational. The 3K course at Ceraland Park hosted 11 different schools. The Lady Pirates finished runner-up behind the Franklin Community Lady Grizzlies. The Pirates placed fourth.
Lexiyne Harris battled for another individual championship in an incredibly exciting photo finish. With approximately 100m left in the race, Lexiyne was about five strides behind the leader but was determined to catch her opponent. Lexiyne fought down the stretch to pass her competitor right at the line when it mattered most at 11:44.1. It was a narrow win by just 0.08 that required the meet officials to review the cameras to determine the champion. This is the sixth individual championship Lexiyne has won this season, but by far one of the most exciting.
All the varsity Lady Pirates competed very well as the top five girls on the team all earned ribbons placing in the top 24 at the line. Tori Gauck placed fourth, Tiffani Gramman 15th, Anika Poling 18th and Brooke Welsh earned 24th. In the junior varsity race, Allison Kunze placed eighth and Brianna Berkemeier placed 10th earning both girls ribbon spots at the line.
The Pirates were led by the familiar Emery-Paxton duo. Brayden Emery ran an 11:15.3 for a fifth place finish and Paxton Harris ran sixth in 11:17.9. All the varsity boys ran well with all seven placing in the top 48 places. In the JV race, Brody Sanders was the top finisher for the Pirates in 13:04.4 with a seventh place finish.
The PR stars of the night were Asia Guillory with more than a four minute improvement and Holden Shera with nearly a two minute drop in his previous best.
BRMS cross country
The BRMS Cubs cross country teams competed in the South Dearborn Invitational on Saturday. For the girls, Mikayla Herbert ran to a 23rd place finish to lead the way for BRMS. She was followed by Carly Senour 31st, Jentri Wallace 49th, Jorja Ellis 62nd, Brooke Means 63rd, Lacie Madden 75th, Cierra Christmas 80th. Each Lady Cub runner earned a personal best time on the day. The BRMS girls finished seventh out of the 10 competing teams.
For the boys, Hunter Parmerlee put in a dominating performance to take the race win in a time of 10:45. Hunter was followed by Isaac Schelle eighth, Wyatt Jacobs 10th, Logan Jacobs 23rd, Griffin Norris 27th, Dustin King 28th and Jacob Lilly 36th. In reserve action Mason Mosburg led the way for the Cubs earning a fourth place finish. Trent Gossett placed 9th and David Hull finished 12th. The Cubs scored 63 points narrowly edging out a strong Sunman Dearborn team by five points to take the invitational victory.
NDJH volleyball
North Decatur’s eighth-grade volleyball team defeated Hauser in three sets 24-25, 25-20 and 15-10.
The Lady Chargers defeated Jennings County 25-13 and 25-12 to finish the season at 13-1.
10U Travel Baseball Tryouts
The 10U Curve will be holding tryouts for any player interested in playing travel baseball during the spring and summer of 2021. Eligible players must be 10 or younger after May 1, 2021.
Tryouts will be held at the Greensburg Sports Complex near the Decatur County Fairgrounds on Diamond 2 from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27. If you have any questions, contact Elliott Tekulve 812-569-6279, Chad Adkins 812-560-9537, or Eric Witaker 812-593-2822.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.