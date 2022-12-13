EIAC Boys – Friday and Saturday

Batesville 50, Lawrenceburg 37

Franklin County 34, Rushville 32

Jennings County 73, East Central 43

South Dearborn 65, Madison 53

Triton Central 54, Greensburg 51

Connersville 56, Pendleton Hts. 45

Franklin County 58, South Ripley 41

Lawrenceburg 40, Switzerland County 36

South Dearborn 53, Harrison (Ohio) 28

Southwestern (Han.) 78, Batesville 63

EIAC Girls – Friday and Saturday

Connersville 51, Hagerstown 23

Greensburg 48, Rushville 47

Hauser 65, South Dearborn 58

Lawrenceburg 46, Connersville 41

MHC Boys – Friday and Saturday

North Decatur 79, Edinburgh 50

South Decatur 62, Milan 46

South Ripley 56, Hauser 43

Trinity Lutheran 59, Southwestern 42

Waldron 46, Morristown 45

Henryville 52, Hauser 40

Jac-Cen-Del 57, South Decatur 52

Tri-Central 63, Morristown 48

MHC Girls – Friday and Saturday

Morristown 62, Waldron 38

Edinburgh 45, Milan 42

Hauser 65, South Dearborn 58

Triton Central 50, Southwestern 26

Union County 39, South Decatur 27

Waldron 38, Knightstown 33

College Men

No. 4 Purdue 65, Nebraska 62, OT

No. 10 Arizona 89, No. 14 Indiana 75

Ball State 88, Evansville 69

Butler 82, California 58

Marquette 79, Notre Dame 64

Southern Indiana 88, Indiana State 85, OT

Women

No. 5 Notre Dame 108, Merrimack 44

Ball State 68, Pittsburg 66

Purdue 64, Illinois State 51

Illinois 65, Butler 63

Western Michigan 77, Indiana State 67

Batesville freshman basketball

On Thursday, Batesville’s freshman boys basketball hosted the East Central Trojans. The Bulldogs jumped out to a 10-2 lead, and never looked back, winning 39-22. Ethan Schneider led the dogs with 12 points followed by Caleb Mohr with eight.

On Friday, however, it was a different story as Lawrenceburg flipped the script on the Bulldogs and started the game well. The end result was the Tigers winning 45-20. Landon Raver led the freshman Bulldogs in scoring with six points.

Contact Aaron Kirchoff at aaron.kirchoff@greensburgdailynews.com

