EIAC Boys – Friday and Saturday
Batesville 50, Lawrenceburg 37
Franklin County 34, Rushville 32
Jennings County 73, East Central 43
South Dearborn 65, Madison 53
Triton Central 54, Greensburg 51
Connersville 56, Pendleton Hts. 45
Franklin County 58, South Ripley 41
Lawrenceburg 40, Switzerland County 36
South Dearborn 53, Harrison (Ohio) 28
Southwestern (Han.) 78, Batesville 63
EIAC Girls – Friday and Saturday
Connersville 51, Hagerstown 23
Greensburg 48, Rushville 47
Hauser 65, South Dearborn 58
Lawrenceburg 46, Connersville 41
MHC Boys – Friday and Saturday
North Decatur 79, Edinburgh 50
South Decatur 62, Milan 46
South Ripley 56, Hauser 43
Trinity Lutheran 59, Southwestern 42
Waldron 46, Morristown 45
Henryville 52, Hauser 40
Jac-Cen-Del 57, South Decatur 52
Tri-Central 63, Morristown 48
MHC Girls – Friday and Saturday
Morristown 62, Waldron 38
Edinburgh 45, Milan 42
Hauser 65, South Dearborn 58
Triton Central 50, Southwestern 26
Union County 39, South Decatur 27
Waldron 38, Knightstown 33
College Men
No. 4 Purdue 65, Nebraska 62, OT
No. 10 Arizona 89, No. 14 Indiana 75
Ball State 88, Evansville 69
Butler 82, California 58
Marquette 79, Notre Dame 64
Southern Indiana 88, Indiana State 85, OT
Women
No. 5 Notre Dame 108, Merrimack 44
Ball State 68, Pittsburg 66
Purdue 64, Illinois State 51
Illinois 65, Butler 63
Western Michigan 77, Indiana State 67
Batesville freshman basketball
On Thursday, Batesville’s freshman boys basketball hosted the East Central Trojans. The Bulldogs jumped out to a 10-2 lead, and never looked back, winning 39-22. Ethan Schneider led the dogs with 12 points followed by Caleb Mohr with eight.
On Friday, however, it was a different story as Lawrenceburg flipped the script on the Bulldogs and started the game well. The end result was the Tigers winning 45-20. Landon Raver led the freshman Bulldogs in scoring with six points.
