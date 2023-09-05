Lions JV football
The Rushville Lions junior varsity football team lost Tuesday to the Franklin County Wildcats, 28-0.
A couple notable performances came from Malaki Knight battling throughout the night on both sides of the ball, Dayton Bates who recorded an interception on defense and Kaleb Amos leading the way on the offensive line and at linebacker, according to Coach Sliger.
The JV Lions return to the field Monday against the Batesville Bulldogs at home.
GJHS soccer
Saturday, the Greensburg Junior High School (GJHS) soccer team faced off against Southwestern (Shelby). The young Pirates posted a shut out, 7-0 over the Spartans.
The match got off to a blazing start when Greensburg’s Wyatt Yake delivered a high-net goal early in the first half, setting the tone for the game. The Pirates’ momentum continued as Bronson Meyer netted the second goal off the Parker Yake assist.
In the second half, Wyatt Yake netted his second goal. The Pirates continued their offensive onslaught when Meyer’s kick was tapped into the net by Cole Alexander, who showcased his goal-scoring prowess with not one, but two goals in quick succession.
Late in the game, the Pirates’ offense continued to shine. Charles Cornett and Emma Kennelly added their names to the score sheet.
Greensburg’s solid defense was led by Harry Yu, Ethan Koors, Aiden Tuttle and Bryson Gurley, that kept the Southwestern (Shelby) at bay.
GJHS cross country
The Greensburg Junior High School cross country teams traveled to Franklin Saturday to compete in the 11-team Grizzly Classic Invitational. The Lady Pirates placed fourth and the Pirates placed ninth.
The Lady Pirates were led by Madeline Risher in second place with a time of 12:07 (ninth fastest seventh grader in GJHS history). Eleanor Davis finished sixth in 12:27. Lulu Webb crossed the line 14th with a time of 12:59. Haleigh Stewart crossed the line in 14:38 followed by Ella Kate Stewart 15:02, Emma O’Sullivan 15:32, Tensley Brewsaugh 15:38, Kate McNulty 17:25 and Hadley Meyer with a personal best 19:01.
For the Pirates, Jackson Tekulve (12:14) and Henry Corya (12:14) led the boys team across the finish line earning 25th and 26th place out of a total of 171 runners. Oliver Corya was next for Greensburg in 13:05 followed by Jack Bennett 13:48, Kason Bedel 14:13, Christopher Walden 14:28 and Liam Hernandez 16:08.
Tuesday, GJHS swept East Central. The Lady Pirates held on to win 28-29 and the Pirates won 23-34.
The Lady Pirates were led by Madeline Risher (12:21) with her best time on the home course. Four Lady Pirates earned spots in the top seven, including Lulu Webb (third in 13:00), Eleanor Davis (fourth in 13:01) and Makayla Keifer (seventh in 14:11).
Haleigh Stewart crossed the line in 15:09 followed by Tensley Brewsaugh 15:40, Emma O’Sullivan 15:46, Ella Kate Stewart 15:55, Kate McNulty 18:14 and Elle Kern 21:10.
Greensburg’s Henry Corya won the race in 12:13. Five more Pirates finished in the top 10, including Jackson Tekulve (second in 12:31), Oliver Corya (fifth in 14:10), Christopher Walden (seventh in 14:23), Kason Bedel (eighth in 14:26) and Jack Bennett (ninth in 15:20). Liam Hernandez finished in 17:35.
BMS volleyball
The Batesville Middle School seventh grade volleyball team (4-2) knocked off North Decatur 24-25, 25-20 and 15-4. For BMS, Carly Blanton and Breauna Broshears each had two kills. Miki Gutzwiller and Riley Balser each had a kill. From the service line, Maci Smith served nine points. Breauna Broshears added eight points followed by Carly Blanton seven points and Izzy Dierckman four points. Kiersten Luers, Riley Balser and Miki Gutzwiller each had two points. Alexis Schiller added one point.
The eighth grade team defeated North 25-22 and 25-17. For BMS, Katie Wilhelm led the team with seven points, including four aces. Molly Gesell served four points with an ace. Jersey Trenkamp and Madi Dierckman each chipped in four points, with three and two aces respectively. Isabel Meyer served four points. The front line attack was consistent with Wilhelm tallying five kills, while Trenkamp and Leah Meyer each knocked in three kills. Gesell, Maggie Jelinek and Abby Miller each had two kills, while Raegan Hixson, Ellie Walke and Maggie Peters contributed one kill each.
St. Mary’s cross country
Tuesday, St. Mary’s hosted North Decatur in a dual meet. The Knights took team wins for the boys and the girls.
St. Mary’s runners took the top three spots in the boys’ race: Nolan Hash (12:35 PR), Nolan Wells (13:04 PR) and Conner Bedel (13:15). Maxwell Gauck (13:42 PR) claimed the fifth place ribbon. Landen Fuel (15:51) and Henry Schutte (17:06) finished eighth and 11th.
The Lady Knights posted a perfect team score with the top five finishers: Josie Slaven (12:32 PR and new course record), Kelsey Slaven (13:32), Cailtyn Kendall (13:45 PR), Josie Wenning (13:52) and Frankie Fry (14:19). Harper Kinsey (15:46) took the ninth place ribbon. Kylie Harpring (16:20), Tessa Hersley (17:13 PR), Alex Fry (17:37), Sydney Fry (17:52), and Zoe Curd (19:15) finished 11th-15th. Maya Kress (23:05) rounded out the girls’ roster with a 17th placing.
