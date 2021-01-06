Rushville “C” team basketball
The Rushville Lions “C” team traveled to Oldenburg Academy and came away with a 32-22 win. Coach Zachery said it was an outstanding team effort with great team defense contributing to the win.
The Lions then hosted Knighstown and defeated the Panthers 44-30. Leading scorers for the Lions were Keegan Bowles with a game-high 13 points followed by Chase Woolf nine and Drew McKee eight.
The Lions are back in action on Friday night as they host East Central.
ND “C” team basketball
The Chargers “C” team fell on the road at Lawrenceburg 48-25.
North held the Tigers to 12 points in the first half. Ryan Hancock, Jack Koehne and Austin Gould all contributed offensively for a one-point lead in the first half.
In the third quarter, Ty Litmer had 12 points on four 3-pointers, but the Charger defense couldn’t slow down the Tigers who put up 21 points in the third and 15 in the fourth.
For North, Litmer led the way with 12 points followed by Hancock six, Koehne four and Gould three.
Greensburg 8th-graders
Greensburg’s eighth-grade basketball team defeated South Decatur 59-18 Monday. Scoring for the Pirates: Jack Mckinsey 20, Kaden Acton 13, Payton Cordray 10, Reece Beaver eight, Lance Coy six and Chase Tekulve two.
The Pirates beat Seymour 38-33 Tuesday to push their record to 7-3 on the season.
Scoring for the Pirates: Mckinsey 17, Acton 11, Beaver four, Anthony Edwards three, Paxton Harris two and Coy one.
The young Pirates will host Triton Central at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Greensburg 7th-graders
Greensburg’s seventh-grade basketball team defeated South Decatur 56-16. Leading the way for the Pirates were Chase Youngman 15, Luke Hoeing 11, Ethan Smith 10, Kameron Parkinson nine, Corbin Thackery seven and Trent Stuart four.
The Pirates went on the road Tuesday and defeated Seymour 43-28. Greensburg was led by Youngman with 14. He was followed by Thackery 13, Hoeing six, Smith four, Parkinson four and Klein Lowe two.
The Pirates are now 7-3 and play Triton Central Saturday.
