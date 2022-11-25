ND C-Team
The Chargers C-Team opened the season at home in a contest against the Rushville Lions. The Chargers gave up the first basket, but this would be the only time they trailed for the rest of the game. At the end of the first quarter, the Chargers led 11-6. The lead grew to 24-6 by halftime, in part due to the great defense the team was playing, but also their ability to take advantage of second chance opportunities by snagging offensive rebounds.
In the second half, the Chargers continued to stifle the Lions’ offense, giving up only five more points by the end of the game, while increasing their lead to a final score of 43-11. The Chargers were led in scoring by Micah Smith, who came off the bench to provide eight points.
GJHS basketball
Greensburg’s seventh grade basketball team went on the road and defeated Connersville 44-24. Max Buening led the way with 19 points and was followed by Sam Crowell nine, Mason Herpel seven, Matthew Fields five and Colt McCalvin four.
The Pirates are 4-2 on the year.
The eighth-grade Pirates moved to 8-1 on the season with a 34-26 win over Connersville.
For the Pirates, Jacoby Miller had 13 points followed by Andrew Bowman 11, Logan Simpson eight and Myles McKinsey two.
JCD basketball
Jac-Cen-Del traveled to South Decatur boys seventh and eighth grade basketball.
JCD won the seventh-grade game 37-28. For the Eagles, Will Meyer had 19 points, 10 rebounds, one assist and two blocks. Sam Johnson finished with six points and three rebounds. Conner Yeggy added four points, two steals and one rebound. Parker Pindell had three points, two steals, three rebounds, two assists and one block. Aiden Maloney chipped in with three points, four rebounds and one assist. Preston Asche had two points, one steal and one rebound.
JCD’s eighth grade won 33-22. For JCD, Blake Wagner scored 17 points followed by Darian Greishop 11, Neil Sullivan three and Brody Huff two.
BRMS basketball
The Benjamin Rush Middle School Cubs hosted the St. Louis Cardinals of Batesville for basketball action. The seventh grade Cubs got off to a strong start, scoring 16 points in the first quarter en route to a 36-13 victory.
Emmett Knecht led the Cubs’ scoring attack with 14 points. Ryder Flannery and Braydin Pease each scored seven points. Jaxon Barry, Gabe Johnson, Hudson Schutz, and Caleb Short-Ogunmola each added two points.
The eighth grade Cubs scored an impressive 39 first half points on their way to a 52-37 victory over the Cardinals. Leading the Cubs balanced scoring attack was Zy Adams with 12 points. Malaki Knight was also in double figures with 10 points. Ethan Evans scored nine points. Caleb Schelle had eight points. Gavin Owen added eight points. Owen Zachery rounded out the scoring with six points.
