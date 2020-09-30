GJHS cross country
Greensburg hosted the EIAC junior high cross country meet. The Lady Pirates were second and the Pirates were third.
Lexiyne Harris was the individual runner-up, finishing as the first seventh grader out of all the competitors in a time of 11:45.7. Other All-EIAC medalists of the evening went to Tori Gauck for finishing fourth, Tiffani Gramman ninth and Anika Poling 11th.
The Pirates were led by the Harris/Emery duo crossing the line in a little over 11:14. Both earned All-EIAC medals as Paxton Harris finished in fourth and Brayden Emery earned fifth. Another medalist of the evening was Zack Blodgett crossing the line in 15th place.
Greensburg’s PR stars of the evening were Luther Berkemeier and Holden Shera as they both set new personal record times. Holded improved the most by dropping 1:32 from his previous best.
Junior varsity football
RUSHVILLE - North Decatur’s junior varsity football team picked up a 34-0 victory at Rushville.
Offensively, Rushville freshman quarterback Caleb Rector completed four passes for 54 yards. Chase Woolf was the main recipient, with 45 yards receiving. Harper Miller paced the ground game with 30 yards rushing. Fellow freshman Landon Browning had two carries for seven yards.
On the defensive side of the ball, the Lions were led in the tackling department by freshmen Jacob Crowder and Zack Williams with six tackles each. Crowder and Williams also each had a tackle for loss (TFL), and WIlliams assisted on a sack. Brian Simmermon (five tackles, 1 TFL, sack), Lance Reed (five tackles), Danny Corn (three tackles, 1 TFL), Sam Barada (two tackles), Matthew Komlanc (two tackles), Pacey Dye (one tackle), and Austin Miller (one tackle) also contributed in the defensive effort.
GJHS football
The eighth-grade Pirates football team fell to Batesville 22-6. Kaden Acton returned a kick for a touchdown for Greensburg.
BRMS volleyball
RUSHVILLE - BRMS volleyball hosted Knightstown on Monday. The eighth grade won in two sets 25-11 and 25-22. Olivia Foreman had eight points for the night followed by Emma Tressler two, Emi Flannery two and Trisha Morgan two. Audrey Angle led the way in kills with five followed by Flannery, Foreman, Leonie Boyer 2 each, Gracie Buzzard and Morgan one each.
BRMS cross country
The BRMS cross country teams traveled to Greensburg for the EIAC meet.
Mikayla Herbert was the top runner for the Lady Cubs finishing 16th. Also contributing for the Lady Cubs were Carly Senour 25th, Jentri Wallace 33rd, Brooke Means 42nd, Jorja Ellis 43rd, Lacie Madden 47th and Cierra Christmas 48th. The BRMS girls finished sixth.
For the boys, Hunter Parmerlee led the way for the Cubs finishing third place (All-Conference). Following Hunter for BRMS was Isaac Schelle ninth (All-Conference), Wyatt Jacobs 11th (All-Conference), Isaac Krodel 14th (All-Conference), Dustin King 28th, Jacob Lilly 34th, and Logan Jacobs 38th. In reserve action, BRMS was led by Trent Gossett in 17th. Mason Mosburg was close behind in 18th. David Hull finished 26th. The BRMS boys finished second.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.