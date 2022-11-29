Basketball scores EIAC Boys

Batesville 69, Jac-Cen-Del 59

Delta 44, Connersville 41

Franklin County 51, So. Dearborn 39

Girls

Batesville 49, Jac-Cen-Del 47

Batesville 54, Connersville 41

Mt. Vernon 48, East Central 25

MHC Boys

Edinburgh 65, Indian Creek 55

Knightstown 64, Waldron 49

Morristown 60, Southwestern 59 OT

Girls

North Decatur 70, Knightstown 22

Rising Sun 47, Hauser 43

Trinity Lutheran 73, Southwestern 41

Waldron 46, Greenwood Christian 32

College Men

No. 24 Purdue 75, No. 8 Duke 56

Ball St. 67, Missouri St. 64

San Jose St. 67, Ball St. 65

Indiana St. 105, Trinity (Ill.) 68

Women

No. 6 Indiana 79, Memphis 64

Purdue 71, Oklahoma St. 65

Notre Dame 85, Arizona St. 65

Ball St. 61, BYU 56

Ohio 74, Indiana St. 62

BHS freshman

The Batesville freshman boys basketball team started the season with a loss to Franklin County C-Team 41-13.

The Bulldogs picked up their first road Saturday at Jac-Cen-Del in a narrow 31-30 victory.

The freshman team hosts the first home game Tuesday against South Dearborn.

