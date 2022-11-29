Basketball scores EIAC Boys
Batesville 69, Jac-Cen-Del 59
Delta 44, Connersville 41
Franklin County 51, So. Dearborn 39
Girls
Batesville 49, Jac-Cen-Del 47
Batesville 54, Connersville 41
Mt. Vernon 48, East Central 25
MHC Boys
Edinburgh 65, Indian Creek 55
Knightstown 64, Waldron 49
Morristown 60, Southwestern 59 OT
Girls
North Decatur 70, Knightstown 22
Rising Sun 47, Hauser 43
Trinity Lutheran 73, Southwestern 41
Waldron 46, Greenwood Christian 32
College Men
No. 24 Purdue 75, No. 8 Duke 56
Ball St. 67, Missouri St. 64
San Jose St. 67, Ball St. 65
Indiana St. 105, Trinity (Ill.) 68
Women
No. 6 Indiana 79, Memphis 64
Purdue 71, Oklahoma St. 65
Notre Dame 85, Arizona St. 65
Ball St. 61, BYU 56
Ohio 74, Indiana St. 62
BHS freshman
The Batesville freshman boys basketball team started the season with a loss to Franklin County C-Team 41-13.
The Bulldogs picked up their first road Saturday at Jac-Cen-Del in a narrow 31-30 victory.
The freshman team hosts the first home game Tuesday against South Dearborn.
