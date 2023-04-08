Greensburg, ND golf
The Pirates hosted Jennings County and North Decatur in golf action Thursday at the Greensburg Country Club on the front nine.
Led by medalist Colten Schroeder, the Pirates won the team competition with 161. Jennings County was next with 178 and North finished with 182.
Schroeder finished with a round of 37. Hunter Springmeyer was a shot back with 38. Abe Tebbe was another shot back with 39. Parker Phillips and Jack McKinsey both carded 47. Brant Acra had a 48.
Greensburg junior varsity scoring included Bryce Stringer 44, Reece Chapman 49 and Kaden Acton 51.
“This was a great improvement over where we were last Saturday. Being at home definitely helped, and it was nice to see the guys in their comfort zone. Colten, Abe, and Hunter were all terrific from start to finish to lead us tonight. If we can string together some more showings like this and build our confidence up, we can have a very successful season,” Greensburg Coach Bryce Mize said.
Carson Parmer led the way for the Chargers with a 40.
Jack Koehne carded a 43. Owen Eldridge finished with a 49. Both Austin Gould and Cooper Parmer carded 50. Brayden Yeager was the sixth score with a 61.
OA baseball
RISING SUN – Oldenburg Academy fell to Class A No. 6 Rising Sun 4-3 in eight innings.
In the top of the sixth inning, the Twisters tied things up at 3-3. Senior Alex Sizemore singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run.
White was the winning pitcher for Rising Sun, going six innings, allowing four hits and three runs while striking out nine and walking one. Brady threw two innings in relief.
Sophomore Zach Hoff took the loss for Twisters. The righty lasted 1.2 innings, allowing three hits and one run while striking out one and walking one. Jacob Hoff started the game for Oldenburg and went 5.2 innings, allowing three runs on five hits and striking out 10
Cy Muckerhide led Oldenburg with two hits.
“I’m very proud of my guys for how they played. They never gave up and they just kept battling back. A great job on the mound by Jacob Hoff to keep us in the game. All of our kids played important part tonight, even though we did not win when they were called upon they did what we asked them to do,” Coach Kolks said.
