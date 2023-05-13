ND golf
Visiting Southwestern (Shelby) had only three golfers in the match at North Branch Golf Course against North Decatur, so the Spartans could not post a team score. The Chargers posted a team score of 160 on the Prairie Course.
North’s Carson Parmer was the medalist with an even par 35. Jack Koehne tied his low with a 37. Owen Eldridge shot 42, and Austin Gould and Cooper Parmer both carded 46.
Other scores for the Chargers included Evan Yoder 49, Mason Smith 55 and Brayden Yeager 57.
For the Spartans, Eli Smith shot 55 followed by Eli Stone 57 and Brayden Dunbar 66.
The Chargers return to action at Royal Hylands in Knightstown Monday against Knightstown and Eastern Hancock.
SD softball
Visiting Hauser scored six runs in the first two innings en route to a 14-3 win over South Decatur Thursday.
Kyra Fields led the Lady Cougars at the plate. Fields went 2-for-3 with a single, double and two RBIs.
Lydia Witkemper, Molly Eden and Kassidy Haley all singled for South. Brooklyn Powers drove in the other run for the Lady Cougars. Daisy Martin, Eden and Witkemper all scored one run.
SDJH softball
South Decatur’s junior high softball team closed out the season with a 19-6 win over Waldron.
For the young Lady Cougars, Taylor Somers had three singles and an RBI. Carly Shook added a double and two RBIs. Dalilah Martin had a single, home run and four RBIs. Raegan Benge and Rienna Haley both had a single and an RBI.
Riley Benge finished with a pair of singles and two RBIs. Lyla Clark had a single. Millie Brown had a double. Lilli Hamer added two singles and two RBIs. Payton Reincke had a single, double and two RBIs.
Miley Ward started and finished in the circle for South, allowing three hits while striking out three.
The Lady Cougars, coached by Jesse Haley and Abby Walls, finished the season with a 4-5 record.
GJHS golf
The Greensburg Junior High School golf team traveled to Sunrise Golf Course in Madison to face off against Madison Junior High. Madison won the meet by a score of 175-194.
Top scores for the Pirates were Harrison Yu with a 44, Logan Simpson with a 45, Payton Bright with a 50 and Ethan Koors with a 55.
Other scores for Greensburg include Ethan Elliott with a 57, Mason Goins with a 60, Connor Crank with a 66, Noah Grossman with a 67, Ella Stewart with a 68, Adrien Schroeder and Ryder Paliga with a 69, and Hailey Stewart with a 71.
Pickleball tournament
Thrive Alliance Pickleball Tournament Set for June 10 and 11 at Donner Park
Registrations are now being accepted for the Thrive Alliance Pickleball Tournament Fundraiser, held in partnership with Columbus Pickleball Club. This year’s event will be held June 10-11 at the six outdoor Pickleball Courts at Donner Park, 739 22nd Street in Columbus. Events this year will be Men’s and Women’s Doubles and Mixed Doubles –Recreational Level (2.5-3.0) and Intermediate Level (3.0-3.5). Cost is $40 per team per event. Teams can register via the event website: https://tinyurl.com/4vt7mn3w.
This tournament benefits Thrive Alliance, which provides social services to Southern Indiana residents. For Sponsorship Information, please call Sue Lamborn at (812) 372-6918 or email at contact@thrive-alliance.org. For assistance with registration, please email ColumbusPickleballClub@gmail.com.
BMS golf
The BMS golf team suffered its first loss of the season, falling to Franklin County.
Leading the Bulldogs was Isaac Weber with a 39 followed by Ian Hixson with a 40. Beckett Jones shot a 48 and Brody Gibson had a 50.
Other scores for the Bulldogs were Grace Saner, Alexis Gallagher and Eli Weber all with a 55; Stella Maple with a 56; Cade Rienschield with a 59; and Adelyne Koehne with a 61.
The Bulldogs have their last round this Saturday in the par three tournament in Columbus.
