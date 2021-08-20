Lady Pirate golf
The Lady Pirates played host to EIAC foe Connersville at the Greensburg Country Club. The Lady Spartans were able to get the win in a close match 205-210.
Junior Sarah Stapp led the Lady Pirates for the second time this season with a 48. She was followed by junior Alyea Lawrence 51, senior Elizabeth Mitchell 55 and sophomore Anne Pumphrey 56.
The Lady Pirates travel to Blue Bear Golf Club on Tuesday to take on the Shelbyville Lady Golden Bears.
JCD junior high soccer
JCD’s junior high soccer team knocked off visiting South Ripley 3-1.
Stats for the Eagles included Parker Pindell two goals, four shots; Lane Carroll one goal, three shots; Carson Comer two assist, two shots; Conner Patrick one assist; Conner Yeggy three shots; Brody Huff two shots; Berkley Williams six stops; Warren Boor four stops; Brayden Hooten two stops; Kingston Berkley one stop; and Noah Lineberger five saves.
BMS volleyball
Batesville’s seventh-grade volleyball team defeated Jac-Cen-Del 25-14, 25-7. Top servers for the Lady Bulldogs were Caitlyn Fox with 10 points including six aces, Ella King eight points with two aces, Sydney Campbell seven points with five aces, Maddie Haskamp five points with four aces, Leigh Hertel three points and Ella Weber two aces. In the front row, Haskamp earned three kills followed by King two, and Katie Wirth one.
The eighth-grade team defeated JCD 25-15, 25-19. Reesa Zimmerman and Ava Walsman were strong from the service line earning nine points each including four and two aces respectively. Zimmerman also led the offensive attack picking up six kills. Grace Walter was aggressive with four kills and a stuff block to spark the team. Addison Luers earned two kills, while Briley Broshears, Jade Martin, and Ava Hilbert contributed to the offense with one kill each.
