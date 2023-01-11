Coaches vs. Cancer game at ND
North Decatur's Coaches vs. Cancer Awareness Night will be Jan. 19 when the Lady Chargers host Milan. All cancer conquerors/survivors will have free admission to the game. The Stand Up, Stand Strong, Stand Together Ceremony will be between the junior varsity and varsity games.
State champs honored
Ten years ago this March, the Greensburg boys basketball team won the Class 3A state title. On Saturday, Jan. 28, the Greensburg Athletic Department will recognize the coaches and players of the 2013 state championship basketball team. This will take place at approximately 7 p.m. between the junior varsity and varsity games against Brown County.
GJHS at BMS basketball
Greensburg's seventh grade basketball team picked up a 33-26 victory at Batesville.
Max Buening led the Pirates with 13 points and four assists. Other stats included Sam Crowell eight points, Colt McCalvin eight points and seven rebounds, Levi Muckerheide two points, Mason Herpel two points, and Matthew Fields six rebounds and three assists.
For Batesville, Jackson Peetz and Camden Kaiser both scored seven points. Winston Garret scored six points. Eli Denni, Carson Meyer and Levi Hunt all scored two points.
In the eighth grade game, the Bulldogs knocked off the Pirates 46-41.
For Greensburg, Andrew Bowman tallied 12 points, eight rebounds, two assists and two steals. Jacoby Miller scored 11 points. Myles McKinsey had seven points and three rebounds. Logan Simpson added seven points and five assists. Zayden Miller finished with four points, three rebounds, six assists and four steals.
BRMS at BMS basketball
The BRMS boys basketball teams traveled to Batesville Tuesday for an EIAC matchup with the Bulldogs.
In the seventh grade game, Batesville jumped out to a 10-0 lead at the end of the first quarter. BRMS answered by outscoring Batesville 9-0 in the second quarter to make the halftime score 10-9. The game stayed close throughout the second half and ended with a Jevan Bunch 3-pointer at the final buzzer to win it for the Cubs 31-28.
Leading the way for the Cubs was Emmett Knecht with 16 points. Braydin Pease added four points. Bunch, Abel Coon and Ryder Flannery each added three points. Caleb Short-Ogunmola rounded out the BRMS scoring with two points.
Winston Garrett led Batesville with 10 points followed by Carson Meyer nine, Levi Hunt four, Camden Kaiser three and Jackson Peetz two.
In the eighth grade game, the Bulldogs jumped out to a big lead on the Cubs and cruised to a 43-22 victory. Leading the Cubs scoring effort was Owen Zachery with six points. Malaki Knight and Benson Crowder each added five points. Zy Adams had three points. Caleb Schelle scored two points. Ethan Evans added one point.
Scoring for Batesville included Carson Hartley 10, Kamryn Holcomb seven, James Hughes six, Braydin Hughes six, Jevan Smith five, Mathew Maher four, Isaac Weber two, Rylan Yeager two and Cole Abrams two.
Batesville freshman basketball
After a tough loss at Connersville (40-10) on Jan. 5, the Bulldogs bounced back with a 45-42 win over Greensburg.
Batesville was led by Ethan Schneider with 14 points followed by Noah Weigel with 10, and Landon Raver and Owen Westerfeld each with six points.
Rushville "C" team
The Rushville "C" team lost in a close contest Tuesday to the New Castle Trojans 32-31. The Lions gave up 16 points in the first quarter before their defense took over, only giving up 16 in the three remaining quarters. Tristin Pease was the leading scorer with 13 points. Jake Cunningham contributed nine followed by Trent Gossett five and Lorenzo Solfanelli four. The Lions also shot better than 80percent from the free throw line.
ND freshman
The Chargers traveled to Knightstown Monday to play their second contest of the new year against the Panthers. The team started out strong, taking a 10-0 lead into the second quarter behind four points each from Garrett Schwering and Mason Kunz, and two points from Hudson Herbert. The Panthers finally found the basket in the second, scoring six points, but Brody Barker hit a 3-pointer, and Mason Kunz and Scott Morford added two points each, taking the halftime score to 17-6. The Chargers played a solid second half as well, ending the third quarter up 30-14, with Schwering, Barker, Kunz, and Hayden Ramsey all scoring. The Panthers outscored the Chargers 12-7 in the fourth, but ultimately the Chargers left Knightstown with a 37-26 win.
The Chargers were led in scoring by Barker with nine points. Kunz and Schwering each had eight. Ramsey and Herbert both scored four. Morford and Eli Trenkamp each scored two.
Rushville junior varsity
The Rushville Lions junior varsity team defeated East Central 48-40.
Leading scorer for the Lions was Brayden Smith with a game-high 21 points. Clayton Chase finished with seven points. Also scoring for the Lions was Carter Woolf and Zach Tressler, each with five points. Adrian Apodaca and Isaac Schelle both scored four points and Jackson Owen had two points. This was the Lions second victory of the season and will look for No. 3 at Morristown Friday.
