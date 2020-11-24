Lions “C” team basketball
The Rushville Lions “C” team traveled to Martinsville on Monday night for the first game of the season. The young Lions lost the game 61-43. Trailing 18-3 after one quarter, the team battled the Artesians the rest of the way.
Scoring for the Lions were Ethan Knect with 11 points, Kane Thompson and Landon Browning with six points each, and Danny Corn, Chase Woolf, Konner Parsley and Trenton Dyer all with five points.
The Lions host Shelbyville at 6 p.m. tonight.
BRMS hoops
The BRMS boys eighth-grade basketball team opened the season with a 45-12 victory over visiting St. Louis.
The Cubs were led in scoring by Adrian Apodaca and Nick Jarman each with 10 each. Xxzavien Jenkins scored nine points. Isaac Schelle and Jackson Owen both had six points. Braydon Wilson and Karson Gipson added two points each.
"It was a strong opening game for the eighth grade Cubs as we saw great teamwork all game, leading to the first win of the season," Coach Randy Meek said.
