Lion freshman
The Rushville Lions freshman basketball team fell to Franklin County 41-27.
For the Lions, Adrian Apodaca led the way with nine points. Ralph Eakins finished with six points and Braydon Wilson had five points.
GJHS basketball
Greensburg’s eighth-grade boys basketball team fell to Shelbyville 49-10.
For the Pirates, Ethan Smith scored seven points and Kameron Parkinson added three points.
The seventh-grade Pirates dropped their second game of the week, losing to Shelbyville 34-30.
For Greensburg, Myles McKinsey led the way with 14 points. Logan Simpson added 12 points and Jacoby Miller had four points.
Greensburg is now 5-4 on the season.
Coaches needed
North Decatur Jr/Sr High School is in need of two junior high coaches:
Boys JH track – spring of 2022
Girls JH volleyball – fall of 2022
Interested applicants should contact Scott Johnson, athletic director, at (812) 663-4204 or sjohnson@decaturco.k12.in.us.
Batesville freshman
The Batesville freshman boys basketball defeated North Decatur 35-22.
Grant Goldsmith led the Bulldogs with 11 points, while Carson Laker added nine and Gage Pohlman added seven.
BMS basketball
The Batesville eighth-grade boys basketball team defeated the visiting East Central Trojans by a final score of 54-30.
The Bulldogs caused a lot of turnovers early, but East Central responded and brought the score within five points until Trenton Jordan hit a three at the buzzer to give Batesville an 8-point lead at halftime.
Batesville quickly pushed that lead to 20 points in the third quarter with their pressure defense and transition offense. It was a great team effort as Batesville had six different shooters make a 3-pointer with a total of nine 3 pointers made on the night. The Bulldogs finished the game strong as they came away with their ninth win of the season.
Leading the balanced attack was Cayden Drake with 12 points followed by Trenten Luers 11, Brayden Maple 10, Lincoln Garrett three, Trenton Jordan three, Lucas Miller three, Cannon Clark two, Owen Enneking two and Brayden Gerrian one. Batesville moves to 9-3 on the season.
The Batesville seventh-grade boys basketball team lost to East Central Trojans by a final score of 42-26.
The Trojans got off to a hot start right from the beginning, and the Bulldogs had to battle back all game. Late in the first quarter, the Dogs were down 16-2. The second quarter was a better effort from the Dogs and ended up cutting into the lead and at one point was down by six The dogs went into half trailing 23-12.
The second half the Dogs kept showing effort, but couldn’t close in on the lead the Trojans had and eventually fell 42-26.
The Bulldogs were lead in scoring by Carson Hartley with 14 followed by Caleb Laker and Cole Abrams both with four, and Preston Blessing and Kamryn Holcomb both with two. The Bulldogs move to 7-5 on the season.
NDJH basketball
North Decatur’s eighth-grade record win No. 7 of the season with a 37-9 victory over St. Mary’s. Good defense continued from their previous game as the Chargers held to home team to nine total points with an solid team defense.
Offensively, the Chargers were led by the excellent point guard play of Hayden Ramsey who had 11 points and three assists. Brody Barker connected on three 3-pointers and added three assists. Chase Youngman finished with eight points, three rebounds and one assist. Logan O’Dell added four points and 10 rebounds. Micah Smith had three points off a 3-pointer and added three rebounds.
The Chargers are now 7-1 on the season.
Commented
