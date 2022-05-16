NDJH girls track
North Decatur's junior high girls track team finished the season with a third place finish at the MHC meet.
North's 4x100 relay placed third with a time of 1:02, a new PR. The 4x400 relay team finished third with a time of 5:13.
Ava Lecher placed first in the 400 with a new PR of 1:09 and sixth in hurdles with a new PR of :20.2. Olivia Reisman placed seventh in the 400. Mary Stier placed eighth in the 100, eighth in the 200 and seventh in the 1600.
Sarah Moeller placed fourth in the 1600, third in hurdles and fourth in high jump with a height of 4-2.
Norah Amberger placed seventh in the 800 with a PR of 3:12. Ellie Metz placed first in discus with a distance of 58-6. Sophie Rohls placed fifth in high jump with a height of 4-2.
NDJH golf
Friday night, North Decatur faced county opponents South Decatur, Greensburg, and St. Mary's at North Branch on Bridge Nine. The Chargers finished third with a team score of 205, their best score of the season. Greensburg won the match with a 188. St. Mary's came in second with 205 and South did not have enough players to post a team score.
The individual low medalist for the evening was Logan Simpson from Greensburg.
Scores for North included Brayden Yeager 50, Aiden Luttel 48 (new personal best), Scott Morford 53, Micah Smith 54, Jacob Gearhart 63 and Cooper Land 69.
BMS golf
The BMS golf team traveled to Columbus Saturday for the Central Middle School 18-hole Par 3 Tournament. Team 1 came in fifth place out of 11 teams in a strong field. They were led by Isaac Weber who shot a 69 followed by Landon Raver's 70 and Cooper Phebus' 72. Ian Hixson carded a 78 and Jon Moody an 80.
Team 2 tied for 11th and was led by Wes Peters who shot a 75. Peters was followed by Grace Saner with an 86 and Kaiden Eckstein with an 87. Alexis Gallagher shot an 89, and Brycen Miller carded a 90.
NDJH softball
The Lady Chargers fell to Switzerland County 17-5. North scored three runs in the third inning. A single by Jo Whitaker and triple by Libby Crawford drove in the three runs. Elizabeth Meister and Kendall Hostkoetter pitched for North.
The Lady Chargers scored 11 runs through three innings and held off a late rally by South Ripley to win 11-10. Meister got the win for North in the circle, allowing three hits and striking out five.
Ellie Johnson, Madison Rohls, Meister, Mia Stier and Whitaker all had one hit.
North fell to South Ripley 12-11. The Lady Raiders had 10 runs in the first inning and held on for the win.
Kaelyn Alverson, Rohls, Annie Waechter, Katelyn Legere, Johnson and Shelby Zapfe all had RBIs in North's 9-run second inning.
Hostkoetter struck out two Lady Raiders. Alverson pitched in relief.
Batesville "C" baseball
Batesville "C" team defeated Franklin County 12-2 on Friday.
Mason Jones was credited with the victory for Batesville. The righthander surrendered two runs on three hits over six innings, striking out eight and walking one.
Batesville finished with eight hits in the game. Ethan Lacey, Krekeler, and Schneider all had multiple hits for Batesville.
In game one of the doubleheader on Saturday, Batesville beat the Madison Cubs 5-3. Josh Borgman earned the victory on the mound. He surrendered three runs on three hits over 4 2/3 innings, striking out seven. Alex Krekeler threw 2 1/3 innings in relief. Borgman also led the Bulldogs with two hits in three at-bats and two RBIs.
In Game 2, the Bulldogs lost to the Cubs 13-1 in five innings.
Carson Schneider took the loss for Batesville. Schneider allowed seven hits and six runs over 3 2/3 innings, striking out four and walking one. Josh Borgman led Batesville with two hits in two at-bats.
Batesville JV track
The Batesville junior varsity track and field team finished out the season Saturday, competing in the conference meet at South Dearborn.
Batesville had six individual named as all-conference champions. They were Cole Rudolf in the 110 hurdles (:19.17), Hudson Kohlman and Damien Dance tied in pole vault (8-0) and the boys 4x800 relay team of Will Nuhring, Damien Dance, Deev Ranka and Kyler Dualton (9:35.89).
Batesville runner-up:
- Ayden Eckstein-high jump and long jump
- Will Nuhring-400
- Kyler Daulton-800
- Blake Hon-shot put
- The boys 4x400 relay of Ayden Eckstein, Blake Hornberger, Will Nuhring and Deev Ranka
Third place
- Olivia Hilbert-100 hurdles
- Blake Hornberger and Billie Puente-200
- Benjamin Adams-3200 run
- Sarah Bedel-discus
- Hudson Kohlman-high jump
- Ryan Oesterling-shot put
- The girls 4x100 relay team of Olivia Hilbert, Grace Coffey, Georgia Voegele, Billie Puente
- The girls 4x400 relay team of Ryan Oesterling, Isabel Raab, Grace Coffey and Addyson Weiler
