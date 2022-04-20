GJHS golf
The Greensburg Junior High golf team opened the season with a match against Shelbyville Middle School at the Greensburg Country Club. Shelbyville narrowly won the match by five strokes with a team score of 214 to Greensburg's team score of 219.
Top scores for the Pirates include Jacoby Miller with a 46, Logan Simpson 52, Keegan Lewis 55 and Kahlen Adams 60. Other scores for the Pirates include Payton Bright 61, Adam Powers 67, Ethan Koors 68, Allie Schroeder 68, Adrien Shrader 69, Scarlet Schoettmer 69, and Clarabell Schoettmer, Gage Morton, and Cennaey Caswell all with 70.
The team traveled to Shadowwood Golf Course in Seymour on Monday to face Immanuel Lutheran and Jennings County. Greensburg won the match by one stroke with a team score of 215. Jennings County was second with a team score of 216. Immanuel Lutheran was third with a team score of 222.
Top scores for the Pirates include meet medalist Jacoby Miller with a 42, Logan Simpson 54, Harrison Yu 56, and Keegan Lewis 63. Other scores include Payton Bright 65 and Adam Powers 72.
NDJH softball
The Lady Chargers fell to Rising Sun 11-0 in junior high softball action.
Mia Stier and Madison Rohls both had a hit for the Lady Chargers.
Elizabeth Meister was in the pitcher's circle for North.
JCD softball
The Lady Eagles defeated Oldenburg Academy 14-11.
Olivia Strunk and Ema Veerkamp each had two hits, a triple for each them, and 2 RBIs.
Regan Richter finished with three hits. Savannah James started the game and ended up pitching five innings, giving up six hits and three earned runs, while striking out six.
BMS golf
The Batesville Middle School Golf Team traveled to Greensburg Country Club Tuesday for a 3-way match with Greensburg and St. Mary's. BMS shot a 194 to beat Greensburg (201) by seven strokes. St. Mary's came in third with a 232.
Isaac Weber shot a 47 to lead the Bulldogs. He was followed by Landon Raver and Ian Hixson who both ended the round with a 48, a personal best round for Hixson. Other scores for Batesville were Cooper Phebus and Wes Peters with 51 and Jon Moody 52.
Rushville JV softball
The Lady Lions junior varsity softball team lost at Mt. Vernon 17-7. The game was tied at six with Mt Vernon batting in the bottom of the fifth when an error scored two runs for Mt Vernon.
Lady Lions lost despite out-hitting Mt Vernon eight to four.
Ivory Herbert, Rihanna Hedrick and Kylie Gray all had multiple hits for the Lady Lions.
BRMS baseball
On Tuesday, the BRMS eighth grade baseball team won a thriller, coming back to win in the bottom of the seventh inning by scoring four runs to take the win 7-6. The team was led by Carter Woolf and Jake Cunningham on the mound. Grant Cameron delivered the game winning hit with Jordan Collins scoring the winning run. All 10 players in the lineup either got a hit or reached base.
NDJH track
The young Chargers took third place in the 4-team junior high track meet. Waldron won the team title.
For North, Eli Weisenbach took first place in hurdles (:19.75), second in the 1600 (5:49) and second in the long jump (14-11). Branden McBride finished first in the 100 (:13.6) and third in the long jump (14-9.5). Simon Barber took third in the 200 (:31.43). Nolan Barber also finished third in shot put (29-5).
