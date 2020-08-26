NDJH volleyball
North Decatur’s seventh grade volleyball team defeated St. Louis 12-25, 25-23 and 15-9.
The leading server was Joe Whitaker with six points and Annie Waechter and Libby Crawford both with five points.
The North Decatur eighth grade volleyball team defeated St. Louis in two sets 25-13 and 25-6.
South football
South Decatur’s football team will face Oldenburg Academy on Friday. The Cougars were originally scheduled to face Indiana Deaf School, but that game was cancelled. Tickets for the game are now on presale.
If you are a South Decatur Athletic Pass ticket holder, please call South Decatur and let them know how many will be attending the game as soon as possible. You must have your athletic pass with you on Friday night.
Student presale tickets are now on sale for $6 each. Students can purchase those at school.
Other fans that do not hold an athletic pass may also purchase tickets for $6 at South Decatur High School. You are encouraged to purchase your tickets before Friday nights game.
Oldenburg Academy will also have presale tickets.
There may be a select amount of tickets at the gate on Friday night. All fans wanting to attend the game are encouraged to purchase tickets ahead of the game.
More Information call 812-593-3330 or visit https://sdhs.decaturco.k12.in.us/Athletics.
GJHS football
The Greensburg eighth grade football team opened the season by defeating South Dearborn 20-0. For the Pirates, Kaden Acton had a rushing touchdown. Peyton Cordray added a rushing touchdown, a passing touchdown and a rushing 2-point conversion. Eli Ailes had a touchdown reception.
The young Pirates travel to Lawrenceburg on Saturday.
Batesville volleyball
The Lady Bulldog volleyball team traveled to Franklin County on Tuesday to take on the Lady Wildcats. Franklin County won the junior varsity match 25-16, 25-18. Belle Westerfeld went 11 for 11 in serving with two aces. Maggie Wilson led the team in serve receive.
The varsity team won in three sets. 25-17, 25-18 and 25-12.
