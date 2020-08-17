GREENSBURG
Lady Pirates go 3-0
Greensburg’s volleyball team went 3-0 on Saturday defeating New Washington 25-12, 25-8; South Decatur 25-9, 25-18; and then Southwestern (Hanover) 25-22, 25-14.
The Lady Pirates host Oldenburg Academy today for Senior Night.
BATESVILLE
Seymour 2, Batesville 0
The Batesville Lady Bulldogs soccer team fell to Seymour 2-0. After a scoreless first half, the Lady Owls were able to put two in the net for the victory.
In the junior varsity contest, Batesville possessed the ball for the majority of the contest and prevailed 2-0 over the Lady Owls.
Golfers compete at Lapel Invitational
The Batesville Lady Bulldogs golf team traveled to the 19-team Lapel Invitational on Saturday. Batesville placed 12th in the team competition with a score of 374.
Emma Weiler was third overall with a 74.
Josie Meyer carded a 90 followed by Tori Harpring 100, Madelyn Pohlman 110 and Rhea Miller 114.
Parkside Lanes
GREENSBURG - Parkside Lanes, 815 S. CR 200 W., has announced the following dates area bowlers may want to keep in mind.
7 p.m. Aug. 23: Sunday Night Co-Ed League begins
7 p.m. Aug. 24: Monday Night Co-Ed League begins
7 p.m. Aug. 25: Wednesday Night Men's League begins
Also, Friday nights now featuring "Glow Bowling" starting at 7 p.m. All leagues and "Glow Bowling" are open to the public.
For more information, call 812-663-5733.
