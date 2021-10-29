BHS cross country
The Batesville cross country team had two athletes named to the First Team Academic All-State and five to the Second Team.
Maria Lopez and Sarah Ripperger were named to the Academic All-State First Team and Sophie Myers, Madison Rahschulte, Kyler Daulton, Ean Loichinger and Benjamin Moster were named to the Academic All-State Second Team.
Selection is based on GPA and SAT or PSAT scores.
Rainbow trout to be stocked in Fayette County lake
Indiana DNR, working in conjunction with the Connersville Parks Department, plans to stock 1,000 rainbow trout an average of more than 7 inches long into Smalley’s Lake on Nov. 2.
The trout for the fall stocking are surplus fish produced by the Curtis Creek Trout Rearing Station, a DNR facility in LaGrange County.
The DNR also stocks Smalley’s Lake annually with channel catfish; however, fishing opportunities for other species are somewhat limited by the lake’s low nutrient levels. This trout stocking is being done to increase fishing opportunities at the lake when most native fish are reducing their activity due to falling water temperatures.
Smalley’s Lake is at the southern edge of Connersville in Fayette County on the east side of State Road 121 within the John Conner Nature Preserve Trail Park as shown on the DNR’s Where to Fish interactive map at on.IN.gov/where2fish.
For more information on the lake, contact the Connersville Parks Department at 765-825-5244 or parks@connersvillein.gov.
A fishing license and trout stamp are required to harvest trout, and both can be purchased at on.IN.gov/INhuntfish.
There is a 7-inch minimum length limit and a daily bag limit of five trout. There is no closed season for taking trout from inland lakes.
Patoka Lake hosts Tranquility Hike, Nov. 13
Patoka Lake is hosting a naturalist-led Tranquility Hike at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13. The hike will begin at the Nature Center and is ¾ mile long on Trail 4.
The focus of the hike will be reflection and quiet. Advance registration is required. For more information or to register, call the Patoka Lake Nature Center at 812-685-2447.
Patoka Lake (on.IN.gov/patokalake) is at 3084 N. Dillard Road, Birdseye, IN 47513.
For more information regarding this program or other interpretive events, call the Nature Center at 812-685-2447.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.