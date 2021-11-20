BMS basketball
Batesville’s eighth-grade boys basketball team defeated South Decatur 56-43.
The Bulldogs (6-0) got off to another hot start with great team defense and scoring in transition. Batesville led 12-3 after the first, but that didn’t last long as the Cougars responded with their own run, pushing the score to 27-24 going into halftime.
The Bulldogs added pressure in the second half which led to easy points and created a 12-point margin heading into the final quarter. Batesville was able to withstand the final push from South Decatur and come away with a 13-point victory.
Leading all scorers were Cayden Drake and Trenten Luers with 15 points each, followed by Brayden Maple with 10 points, Cannon Clark five, Landon Raver four, Lincoln Garrett three, Noah Weigel two and Lucas Miller two.
The seventh-grade team defeated South Decatur by a final score of 56-21. The Bulldogs (3-3) regrouped after a tough loss on Tuesday and came out ready to play. Good defensive play and ball movement which lead to many fast break points helped the bulldogs take a 21-4 lead after the first quarter.
The Bulldogs picked right back up in the second quarter and matched the first quarter points by leading at half-time 42-12.
Leading all scores were Carson Hartley with 10 points, followed by Preston Blessing nine, Isaac Weber eight, Caleb Laker seven, Ian Hixon and Cole Abrams six, Jevan Smith four and Kamryn Holcomb, Braydin Hughes, and Carson Rupp with two points.
Chicken dinner at North Decatur
North Decatur will host a chicken dinner from 5 to 6:45 p.m. Saturday before the South Decatur at North Decatur girls basketball game. A 3-piece dinner is $10 and 2-piece is $8. Dinner includes chicken, potato salad, baked beans, coleslaw and desert. Proceeds help support the Lady Chargers basketball program.
ND to honor 1970 team
North Decatur High School will recognize members of the 1970 sectional championship basketball team at the home varsity game on Dec. 18. North Decatur athletic director Scott Johnson would appreciate it if any member of the team, friend or family member could contact the school with contact information they might have for the players on that championship team.
NDJH basketball
North Decatur opened the eighth-grade conference contest against visiting Edinburgh with aggressive play and a 19-10 lead after one quarter and extended that to 30-18 at the half. The second half saw more offense as North led 46-30 after three quarters before going on to a 59-32 victory.
The Chargers (5-0) were led by Chase Youngman 23 points including four 3-pointers, Garrett Schwering 14 points and 17 rebounds, Brody Barker six points, four rebounds and three assists, Logan O’Dell six points, Hayden Ramsey four points and two assists, Tyler Stephen four points and Scott Morford two points.
The Chargers are now 5-0 on the season.
JCD basketball
The Eagles eighth-grade team fell to Sunman-Dearborn 38-22.
For JCD, Kellar Vatchet had five points and one rebound. Carson Comer scored five points. Lane Simon added five points and one rebound. Lane Carroll finished with three points, two rebounds and one block. Caden Kohlman scored two points. Wyatt Comer had two points and one rebound. Marshall Johnson grabbed two rebounds.
The seventh-grade Eagles lost 48-25.
For the Eagles, Darian Grieshop tallied 11 points and two steals. Logan Meyer scored seven points. Blake Wagner had seven points, five rebounds and one block. Neil Sullivan had three rebounds and one steal.
GJHS basketball
Greensburg’s seventh-grade team jumped out to a 17-2 first quarter lead and never looked back, defeating Jennings County 49-26.
Jacoby Miller led the way with 25 points and Logan Simpson had a nice game with 14 points and five assists. Other scorers for the Pirates were Myles Mckinsey four, Bryson Chilton two, Ethan Bishop two and Zayden Miller two.
The Pirates are now 3-0 on the season.
