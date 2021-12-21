L
ion basketball
Rushville’s junior varsity basketball team lost to Lawrenceburg 58-25.
Chase Woolf led Rushville with seven points. Brennen Boyd had four points, and Ralph Eakins added four points.
The following night, the Lions knocked off Centerville 44-29.
XxZavien Jenkins had 26 points to lead the way for the Lions. Dylan Tellas added four points and Danny Corn had four points.
In varsity action, the Lions fell to Lawrenceburg 59-40.
The Lions were led in scoring by Jerron Taylor with 15 points. Cam Jackman had 14 points.
On the road at Centerville, the Lions picked up their first win of the season by knocking off the Bulldogs 50-36.
Taylor had 14 points followed by Kameron Morton 12 points and Jack Laker had 12 points.
BHS freshman
The Batesville boys freshman fell to the Milan C-team in overtime 36-35.
The Bulldogs were led in scoring by Grant Goldsmith with 12 points followed by Carson Laker with nine and Ayden Eckstein with eight.
The Bulldogs came up short against the Jac-Cen-Del’s C-Team 38-32. Carson Laker led the team with 12 points followed by Grant Goldsmith with 11 points.
Lady Bulldogs C-team
The Lady Bulldogs C-team knocked off Franklin County Wildcats 33-25.
Scoring for Batesville included Addyson Weiler and Lucy Abplanalp with 11 points each, Billie Puente five, Alyssa Nobbe four and Rhea Miller two.
JCD basketball
The seventh grade Eagles traveled to St Mary’s in Greensburg for the last game before Christmas. JCD won 56-30.
For Eagles, Blake Wagner tallied 30 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks. Neil Sullivan added 14 points, four rebounds, three steals and one block. Darrian Greishop tallied 10 points, two rebounds, four steals and 11 assists. Logan Meyer added two points, three rebounds, one steal and one assist.
Brody Huff had three rebounds and one steal. Matt Taylor had one rebound. William Meyer grabbed one rebound. Parker Pindell had two rebounds.
The eighth grade won 32-25.
For JCD, Caden Kohlman had seven points, three rebounds, two steals and two assists. Lane Simon added seven points and two rebounds. Carson Comer had six points, six rebounds and three steals. Case Comer added six points, one rebound, two steals and two assists.
Lane Carroll had five points, three rebounds, one steal, one block and one assist. Wyatt Comer had one point, five rebounds and three blocks. Kaden Vatchet added one rebound and two blocks. Noah Jones dished out one assist.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.