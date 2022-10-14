RCHS basketball seating
Golden Lion Members, Corporate Sponsors and parents of players will have first choice on reserved seats for boys and girls basketball games at RCHS. Individuals should bring their tickets to the Memorial Gym Athletic Office Monday, Oct. 17, and Tuesday, Oct. 18. All other All-Sport ticket holders may begin selecting their seats on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Middle school and high school students do not need assigned seats.
General admission tickets this season will be $5. Other ticket prices are as follows: Golden Lion Ticket $60; Adult All Sport $50; and Student All Sport $40.
Lions JV football
The Lions junior varsity football team lost a close game 26-20 Monday to South Dearborn.
The Lions had new faces on offense being lead by quarterback Tyler Smith who had two rushing touchdowns and Dayton Bates. Bates had a 60-yard rushing touchdown. Other key offensive performances were by Denver Campbell with several key catches.
The JV squad is now 4-4 on the season and travel to Greensburg next week to finish the season.
