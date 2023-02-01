BMS basketball
The Batesville Middle School seventh grade girls played a strong defensive game against Columbus Northside for three quarters to get a 21-11 lead. Then in the fourth quarter, Northside scored 18 points to tie the game at 29-29 to send the game to overtime.
The Lady Bulldogs held Northside to zero points in overtime to win 31-29. All players contributed to the strong defense. Hailee Weisenbach led with three steals. Caitlin Raver, Jersey Trenkamp, Molly Gesell, Maggie Jelinek, and Jayla Bedel all had two steals for the defense.
Top scorers were Maggie Jelinek with eight points and Molly Gesell with seven points. Leah Meyer had six points followed by Hailee Weisenbach four, Caitlin Raver three and Laken Obermeyer two and Jersey Trenkamp two.
The team is now 6-1.
The eighth grade Lady Bulldogs defeated Columbus Northside, 37-27. After a slow start, the Lady Bulldogs were able to turn it around and force Columbus into many turnovers.
Mimi Smith led the team with five steals. Maddie Haskamp owned the boards with nine rebounds, which led to many second chance points. Haskamp had 12 points for the team.
Chargers at Hoosier GymNorth Decatur’s junior varsity and varsity boys basketball games against Knightstown Saturday, Feb. 11, will be played in historic Hoosier Gym in Knightstown. The junior varsity game will tip at 10 a.m. with the varsity game following at approximately 11:30 a.m.
Due to the limited seating capacity of Hoosier Gym, North is going to use ticket vouchers in order to be able to purchase a ticket that day. There are no pre-sale tickets. All tickets must be purchased at the door the day of the game. The vouchers will be good up until 15 minutes before the JV tip-off. After that, all remaining tickets will be sold on a first-come-first-serve basis.
Charger fans wanting vouchers may pick them up beginning Thursday from the North Decatur High School main office.
BMS wrestling
The Batesville Middle School wrestling team got win No. 1 of the year, 48-39, against Brookville Middle. The Bulldogs conceded five weight classes by forfeit, but won 8-of-10 contested matches, all by pin.
Earning the dominating pin fall wins were Carson Weiler, Chucky Kline, Adam Brewer, Isaac Enneking, Zadiin Smalls, Tanner Wells, Matthew Maher, and Nik Reynolds. Wrestling tough in defeat were Huston Cook and Jacob Starost.
Carson Weiler earned an additional two wins in the exhibition round making him 3-0 on the night with each win coming via first period pin. Tanner Wells also won a close match against teammate Eric Hurtle in the exhibition round.
