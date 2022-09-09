SDHS
South Decatur's Junior High Lady Cougars defeated conference opponent Southwestern (Shelby) Thursday. The seventh-grade team won 25-24, 23-25 and 15-12. Top servers were Riley Benge 17-of-17 with 15 points, Daliaha Martin 12-of-13 with 10 points, and Keyaira Scruggs 12-of-13 with 10 points.
The eighth-grade team defeated the Spartans 25-17 and 25-12. Top servers were Taylor Somers 22-of-22 with 20 points, Lilli Hamer 8-of-9 with six points, and Carmen Kroger 7-of-8 with six points.
GJHS volleyball
Greensburg's eighth-grade volleyball team knocked off the Columbus Central Tigers in two sets, 25-12 and 25-18.
Leading the team to victory with 10 aces and all around great serving was Victoria Stier. Helping her with the serving game was Kirkley Lowe, Grace Moore, and Chloe Wentzel. Greensburg's passing was at 90 percent with top passers being Victoria Stier, Kirkley Lowe, Grace Moore, Chloe Wentzel and Bretta Nix. Multiple assists at the net came from Emma Herbert and Kirkley Lowe
The seventh-grade team fell behind early 6-0 to Columbus Central, but rallied to win 25-19 and 25-11.
Top server for Greensburg was Alivia Weber 14-of-15 with nine aces. Kendall Mathews, Alivia Weber and Brooklyn White all had one block. Setting from team of Carly Greiwe and Kendall Mathews was at 94. Passing from Madison Weldishofer, Audra Gehl, Brooklyn White, Kylee Powers, and Aubrie Barnes-Pettit was a bright spot for the Lady Pirates. At the net, Alivia Weber had seven attacks with four kills followed by Aubrie Barnes-Pettit five attacks with two kills. Madison Weldishofer, Addie Bennett, Kendall Mathews, Audra Gehl, and Izzie Bruce with two attacks each. Scarlett Schoettmer, Kylee Powers, Brooklyn White, Jo Jo Zachary and Carly Greiwe all had one spike. Tipping: Kendall Mathews and Carly Greiwe had three tips and Izzie Bruce and Alivia Weber both had two tips.
BMS volleyball
The Batesville Middle School seventh-grade volleyball team dominated Milan 25-7, 25-7. In the first set, Madi Dierckman served the first 20 points. She finished the game with 25 service points including 10 aces. Other top servers were Jolene Dirkhising with six points, two aces; Katie Wilhem with five points, two aces; Ellie Walke with three points, two aces; and Leah Meyer and Jersey Trenkamp with one point each.
In the front row, Molly Gesell had four kills. Jolene Kirkhising, Katie Wilhelm and Leah Meyer each had a kill.
The team is now 5-2.
The eighth-grade team improved to 7-0 on the season, defeating Milan 25-10 and 25-13. The team shuffled some players due to some absences and an injury, but were still able to come up with the win. Caitlyn Fox got the team off to a fantastic start in each set scoring 19 points overall with 10 falling for aces. Leigh Hertel was 10-of-11 from the service line earning eight points including three aces, while Maddie Haskamp chipped in with six points.
The Lady Dogs capitalized in the first set on overpassed balls with outstanding net play. Haskamp, Sydney Campbell, and Brooke Wilhelm led the front line attack with some hard spikes and well-placed dinks. Eliza Weiler and Hertel were the top defensive performers.
GJHS cross country
The Greensburg Junior High cross country teams traveled to Muscatatuk Park in North Vernon Thursday to compete in the Jennings County Invitational. The Lady Pirates placed third and the Pirates placed fifth out of 10 schools.
Four of the Greensburg girls finished in the top 20. Madeline Risher led the team with a fourth place finish out of 49 competitors. Other award winners included Eleanor Davis (14th) and Lulu Webb (15th). Sophie Buening edged out a Lady Panther at the finish line for 19th place which helped solidify the one point lead the Greensburg girls had over Jennings County.
Quinton Walker was the top finisher for the Pirates with a fifth place finish. Two other boys, Mason McNulty (21st) and Jackson Tekulve (25th), finished in the top 25 out of 58 total competitors.
Brenner Schutte placed 14th in the JV boys race while Maddie Brewsaugh placed ninth, Ella Kate Stewart 10th, and Mickinzi Hollin 12th.
Other highlights of the evening included Brenner Schutte and Emma O'Sullivan both setting new career personal record times.
NDJH volleyball
The seventh-grade Lady Chargers defeated Morristown 25-10 and 25-16.
Brynlee Green served a total of 13 points with four aces. Sophie Rohls served nine points with a pair of aces. Neveah Schwartz added seven points.
Haylee Schoettmer had no errors from her setter position.
The seventh-grade improves to 5-2.
The eighth-grade Lady Chargers suffered another loss at home against Morristown. The Jackets won 25-23 and 25-13. The Lady Chargers move to 5-2 on the season.
North travels at 5:30 p.m. Monday to Southwestern.
