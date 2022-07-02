RMHF golf outing
The Rush Memorial Hospital Foundation golf outing is scheduled for Aug. 5. On the day of the event, registration is at 9 a.m. with a 10 a.m. tee time at Antler Pointe Golf Course in Rushville.
Cost for a foursome is $350 and cost for individual is $85. There are opportunities for sponsorships and donations. For more information, contact Julie Dragoo at (765) 932-7578 or julia.dragoo@rushmemorial.com or Theresa Alexander at (765) 932-7568 or theresa.alexander@rushmemorial.com.
Proceeds benefit the foundation’s scholarship fund.
Bulldog Open
The Batesville Athletic Boosters will be holding the 34th annual Bulldog Open golf tournament at Hillcrest Country Club Friday, July 22.
The four-person scramble is open to the public and will start at 11 a.m.
Golfers can sign up as a team of four or individually. There are also opportunities for hole and event sponsorships.
For more information or to sign up, contact coordinator Wendy Meyer at wendy@southeastern-in.com or Bertha Hazelwood at bhazelwood@batesville.k12.in.us.
Lady Lions volleyball camp
The Little Lady Lion Volleyball Camp is set for July 18-22 for students in grades 4-8 in the Memorial Gym Addition. Grades 4-6 will have camp from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. and grades 7-8 will have camp from 11 a.m. to noon. The cost of the camp is $30 and includes a camp T-shirt. Deadline to sign-up is July 1. For more information, contact Coach Scanlan at scanlann@rushville.k12.in.us.
North Decatur Golf Outing
The annual Charger Classic Golf Tourney in memory of Troy Hartley will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 9, at North Branch Golf Course. Teams are currently being sought to participate in this event which supports North Decatur athletics and specifically the student athletes.
Registration is $300 per team and includes all greens fees, a cart and a meal.
More information and a registration form can be obtained either on our athletic department website, www.ndathletics.com, under the ‘more’ tab on the homescreen or by contacting Scott Johnson, athletic director, at sjohnson@decaturco.k12.in.us.
