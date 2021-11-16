Lady Lions basketball change
Due to Mt. Vernon (Fortville) advancing to the football semistate on Friday, the Rushville girls basketball game at Mt. Vernon has been moved to Thursday. The junior varsity game is set for 6 p.m. with the varsity following.
Chicken dinner at North Decatur
North Decatur will host a chicken dinner from 5 to 6:45 p.m. Saturday before the South Decatur at North Decatur girls basketball game. A 3-piece dinner is $10 and 2-piece is $8. Dinner includes chicken, potato salad, baked beans, coleslaw and desert. Proceeds help support the Lady Chargers basketball program.ND to honor 1970 team
North Decatur High School will recognize members of the 1970 sectional championship basketball team at the home varsity game on Dec. 18. North Decatur athletic director Scott Johnson would appreciate it if any member of the team, friend or family member could contact the school with contact information they might have for the players on that championship team.
NDJH basketball
The eighth-grade North Decatur Chargers hosted the Greensburg Pirates Tuesday night. North started out slow tallying only two first quarter points and trailed 12-2. Things evened out better in the second quarter as North ended the half trailing 17-10.
After regrouping at halftime, the team came out and played inspired basketball, pouring in 22 points to take a 32-22 lead. The momentum continued into the fourth quarter as the Chargers scored 18 points to pull away 50-36 for the victory.
Chase Youngman led the scoring with 30 points followed by Logan O’Dell eight, Garrett Schwering six, Hayden Ramsey two, Eli Trenkamp two and Scott Morford two. The Chargers are now 4-0 on the season.
GJHS basketball
Greensburg’s eighth-grade boys basketball team opened the season by defeating Rushville 51-21.
For the Pirates, Kameron Parkinson led the way with 15 points. Ethan Smith also scored in double figures with 11 points. Klein Lowe had six points followed by Karson Templeton four, Luke Hoeing four, Corbin Thackery four, Austin Cruz three, Trent Stuart two and Bryson Abplanalp two.
The Pirates lost to North Decatur 50-36.
For the Pirates, Parkinson tallied 16 points followed by Templeton six, Hoeing six, Smith five and Abplanalp two.
The seventh-grade basketball team traveled to Rushville for its first game of the year and came away with a 40-31 victory.
Logan Simpson led the way with 22 points. Other scorers for the Pirates were Jacoby Miller 10, Ethan Bishop three, Mckinsey two and Chilton two.
The seventh-grade Pirates defeated the Chargers 46-34.
Leading the way for Greensburg was Miller with 19 points and Simpson with 13 points and six assists. Other scorers were Ethan Bishop seven, Myles Mckinsey five and Bryson Chilton two. The Pirates are now 2-0.
BRMS basketball
The Benjamin Rush Middle School seventh-grade boys basketball team hosted Greensburg on Monday and fell 40-31. The Cubs dug a big hole early as they were down 11-1 at one point in the first quarter. The Cubs rallied and tied the score a few times before falling 40-31.
BRMS was led in scoring by Malaki Knight with 13 points. Zy Adams tallied six points. Caleb Schelle chipped in with five points. Braydon Martz had four points. Owen Zachery rounded out the Cubs scoring with three points.
JCD and BMS basketball
Jac-Cen-Del’s seventh grade boys basketball team defeated Batesville 57-35. The game was tied 12-12 after one quarter, but JCD pulled away in the final three quarter.
For JCD, Darian Greishop had 10 points, five rebounds and 10 steals. Blake Wagner added 17 points, 17 rebounds, two steals and three blocks. Neil Sullivan tallied 12 points, 11 rebounds and six steals. Logan Meyer scored four points. Brody Huff had three points, five rebounds and three steals. Kingston Buckler grabbed one rebound.
The Bulldogs were led in scoring by Carson Hartley with 11 points followed by Caleb Laker seven, Ian Hixon five, Cole Abrams four, Preston Blessing two, Jevan Smith two, Isaac Weber two, and Kamryn Holcomb two. Batesville moves to 2-3 on the season.
In the eighth-grade game, Batesville knocked off the Eagles 47-15. The Bulldogs got ahead early with great defensive pressure and wore down JCD as they headed into half with a 20-10 lead. Batesville took advantage of a tired JCD team by outscoring the Eagles 27-5 in the second half.
Leading all scorers was Cayden Drake, who hit five 3-pointers and scored 17 points. Brayden Maple had eight points followed by Trenten Luers six, Landon Raver five, Brayden Gerrian four, Lincoln Garrett three, Ethan Schneider two and Noah Weigel two.
For the Eagles, Lane Carroll had 11 points, six rebounds and two steals. Kellar Vatchet added two points and three rebounds. Wyatt Comer had two points and four rebounds. Noah Jones grabbed two rebounds and Lane Simon had three rebounds.
