NDJH track
The North Decatur Junior High boys track team fell to Benjamin Rush Middle School 81-21.
For North, Eli Weisenbach took first place in the long jump at 15-4. Branden McBride finished a close second with 14-7. Henry Kinker placed third in his 100 hurdles, and Simon Barber also in third in the high jump. Nolan Barber finished second in the shot put at 30-0.5 for second place.
For the girls, Sarah Moeller was first in the hurdles, second in the 1600 and third in the high jump. Ava Lecher was second in hurdles, third in the 400 and third in the 800. Mary Stier crossed the line third in the 1600 and third in the 200.
Sara Litmer finished second in the shot put and third in the discus. Ellie Metz won the discus. Sophoe Rohls took second in the high jump and third in the long jump. Layla Fellows finished third in the shot put.
The 4x400 relay team of Lecher, Stier, Litmer and Moeller was second. The 4x100 team of Jessie Biltz, Olilvia Reisman, Metz and Layla Fellows took second.
Junior High Golf
On Monday, North Decatur faced South Decatur at North Branch on the Bridge Nine. Despite the rain, the young Chargers managed to win their first match of the season 217-257.
The individual low scorer for the match was North's Brayden Yeager with a score of 49.
Individual scores for North included Yeager 49, Aiden Luttel 55, Scott Morford 52, Micah Smith 61 and Cooper Land 68.
South has not had a junior high team for a few years and three of the golfers on the team were competing in their first match.
Scores for South included Ayden Billingsley 52 which included a birdie on the par 3 second hole, Alex Crawford 66, Payton Reincke 69 and Madison Reincke 70.
Baseball freshman
Batesville Josh Borgman didn't allow a single run as Batesville's freshman baseball team defeated Columbus East 6-0 on Tuesday. Borgman was credited with the victory, only surrendering two hits over seven innings, striking out 14 and walking zero.
In the first inning, the Bulldogs got their offense started when Alex Krekeler singled on a 0-1 count, scoring two runs.
Batesville scored three runs in the second inning. Ethan Lacey, Carson Schneider, and Krekeler all contributed in the big inning with RBIs.
Batesville totaled eight hits. Krekeler, Lacey, and Schneider all managed multiple hits for Batesville.
The Bulldogs move to 2-1 on the year.
