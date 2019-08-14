COLUMBUS, Ind. — Southern Indiana Orthopedics, is offering their fifth annual walk-in Saturday Morning Sports Injury Clinic. Starting Aug. 17, the clinic will be open on Saturday mornings, from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m., at the practice’s Columbus location, 940 N. Marr Road, Suite C. Patients, parents and coaches are encouraged to call 812-376-9353 with any questions they may have.
The Saturday Morning Sports Injury Clinic at Southern Indiana Orthopedics is specifically designed to promptly serve athletes who have suffered a recent sports-related injury. The clinic will be available for the duration of the fall sports season. Walk-ins are welcome, and no appointment is necessary.
Sports medicine specialist Dr. Cary Guse runs the clinic at the practice. With extensive experience caring for athletes, Dr. Guse has served as the head physician for several area high school teams and provided coverage for a number of national sporting events. Dr. Guse will be joined at the clinic by Dr. Eric Tannenbaum, a previous team physician for University of Michigan football, wrestling and volleyball. Both doctors are fellowship-trained in the latest nonsurgical and surgical sports medicine care.
“We are proud to offer our Saturday Morning Sports Injury Clinic to give athletes easy access to prompt, specialized treatment,” says Dr. Guse. “At Southern Indiana Orthopedics, we understand the unique needs of our area student-athletes, and we are dedicated to helping each player get back in the game as quickly and safely as possible.”
For more information on the Saturday Morning Sports Injury Clinic or to schedule an appointment with Southern Indiana Orthopedics, please call 812-376-9353.
