VERSAILLES – St. Louis' boys finished third in a quad track meet on May 5. Jac-Cen Del scored 83, South Ripley 56, St. Louis 41.5 and Shawe Memorial 2.5.
Marc Meneses won discuss with a throw of 91 feet, 5 inches. Griffin Koester won the 1600 meter run with a personal-record time of 5 minutes, 35 seconds.
The 4x400 relay team finished first with a PR of 4:40. Griffin Koester, Marc Meneses, Christian Mack and Santiago Schutte made up the team.
A second-place finish went to Christian Mack with a 1:05.9 in the 400.
Third-place finishes went to Christian Mack with a 29.12 200; Griffin Koester with a 2:41 800; Santiago Schutte with a 5:54 1600; and the 4x100 relay team consisting of Christian Mack, Matthew Lambert, Marc Meneses and Cayden Lieland with a time of 59.37.
The St. Louis girls had a strong first-place finish with 62 points, beating South Ripley 43, Shawe Memorial (41) and Jac-Cen-Del (28).
Rachel Suttman finished first in shot put (25'4)and discuss (69-4). Lexi Scheiner won long (12-8 1/2). The 4x100 meter relay team composed of Felicity Brelage, Emily Schebler, Lexi Scheiner and Rachel Suttman finished first in 1:06.34. The 4x400 relay of Rachel Suttman, Haley Frey, Lexi Scheiner and Felicity Brelage finished first in 5:21.
Second-place finishes went to Felicity Brelage in hurdles with 20.01; Lexi Scheiner in the 200 (30.82); Felicity Brelage in 400 (1:18.13); and Haley Frey in the 800 (3:03).
Third place finishes went to Belle Young in hurdles (20.12) and the 100 meters (14.79).
