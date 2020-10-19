RUSHVILLE - Rushville was the host for the IHSAA cross country regional on Saturday. The top five teams and twop 10 individuals from non-advancing teams qualify for the semistate this Saturday.
Rushville was not able to advance either team, but the Lions have Kyle Stanley and Caleb Krodel advancing individually.
For the girls, Franklin Central took first place with 24 followed by
New Palestine 69, Mt. Vernon 77, Roncalli 119, Centerville 123, Warren Central 143, New Castle 201, Rushville 239, Hagerstown 247 and Richmond 249.
New Palestine senior Brenna Shaw won the individual regional title with a time of 18:31.
The Lady Lions were led by senior Jaeda Miller who finished 30th overall, only one spot short of qualifying individually for semistate with a time of 21:15. Sophomores Olivia Wehr and Yanitza Norvell finished 66th and 67th with times of 23:50 and 23:59. Freshman Maddy Hankins and senior Abby Herbert came in 70th and 75th places with times of 24:07 24:26. Sophomores Cyndi Tush and Sofia Kemple came in 78th and 79th places with times of 24:36 and 24:37.
"The girls concluded their season today running well on their home course. Our seniors Jaeda and Abby have been awesome for four years and have enjoyed tremendous success. They will truly be missed next year. Hopefully today is a stepping stone with five freshman and sophomores gaining experience and motivation to take a step forward in the tournament next year. Overall, the girls have had an excellent season and have really enjoyed running together,” Coach Jim Marlatt said.
BOYS
Franklin Central also captured the regional title for the boys with 32. Mt. Vernon was second with 72 followed by Greenfield-Central 75, Warren Central 133, New Castle 147, Rushville 169, Roncalli 185, Hagerstown 190, Northeastern 198 and Centerville 223..
Franklin Central senior Justin Healey won the boys regional race with a time of 16:16.
For the Lions, junior Kyle Stanley and senior Caleb Krodel were able to qualify for semistate individually, finishing 16th and 34th overall with times of 17:10 and 17:45 respectively. Seniors Keith Bacon and Sam Sterrett finished 41st and 42nd in 18:04 and 18:05. Ryan Schindler came in 58th place with a time of 18:32. Adam Bousman and Trenton Dyer finished 75th and 81st with times of 19:12 and 19:37.
"I know all of the guys are disappointed with not qualifying for semistate as a team. That has been a major goal all season and really one of the last goals this team has not accomplished this year. The guys ran well, but New Castle was really outstanding today and took the fifth spot,” Coach Marlatt said. “Seniors Keith Bacon, Sam Sterrett and Adam Bousman have had tremendous four year careers. They have dedicated themselves to running and have brought a ton of success to the Rushville cross country program. I am happy for Kyle and Caleb to advance to semistate. I am looking forward to a great week of practice and an opportunity to run against great competition next Saturday at Shelbyville."
-Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.