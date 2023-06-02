GREENSBURG - Each year, the Freeland Award is given to one male and one female athlete at Greensburg Junior High School.
The Freeland Award, named after a former employee of Greensburg Community Schools Norman Freeland, has been presented since the 1970-71 school year to the top male and female athletes considered by secret vote by the coaches to be the best participating athletes of the Greensburg Junior High for that school year.
It is important to note that the Freeland Award is not a popularity contest rather an award that is earned. Besides writing an essay as a part of the application process, various athletic/non-athletic activities, attitude, effort, school citizenship and coach ability are considered by each coach when voting for an athlete. Each recipient receives a personal plaque along with permanent recognition in the trophy case.
Dr. James and Mary Freeland were on hand to give historical background of the Freeland Award.
The 2022-23 Freeland Award winners are Victoria Stier and Jacoby Miller. These athletes displayed tremendous sportsmanship, guts, and coachability while participating on the athletic field of play while at GJHS.
-Information provided
