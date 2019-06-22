MADISON -- North Decatur’s Alex Stirn participated in the IHSBCA Futures Game on Wednesday at Madison High School in front of college coaches and scouts.
After the massive amount of rainfall, the event was moved from Hanover College to Madison High School.
Participating as a third baseman, Stirn played for the grey team.
All athletes participating run a 60 yard dash, showcase their abilities at their chosen position and do batting practice prior to gameplay.
The four teams then play two games each.
In game, Stirn went 2-3 from the plate. He drove in one run and scored a run himself.
Contact: James Howell Jr., 812-663-3111 x 7003; james.howell@greensburgdailynews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.