After trailing for the majority of the first three quarters, visiting Eastern Hancock turned up the full-court defensive pressure and outscored North Decatur 16-5 in the fourth quarter en route to a 45-34 victory. The Lady Royals improve to 7-3 and North falls to 1-2.
The Lady Royals opened the scoring in the game with a lay-up by Sammie Bolding. North matched that with a lay-up by Brittany Krieger to tie the game. Emma Bolding hit a free throw for Eastern Hancock to put the Lady Royals back in front. That was the last point for Eastern Hancock in the quarter.
Two free throws by Jenna Geis started a 10-0 run by the Lady Chargers. Krieger followed with a free throw and then had an assist to Geise for another bucket. A Morgan Stanley 3-pointer was followed by a bucket by Geis to end the first quarter with the Lady Chargers on top 12-3.
The Lady Royals scored the first five points of the second quarter. After a Sammie Bolding bucket, Grace Stapleton hit from long range to cut the deficit to 12-8. Haley Gorrell scored for North to get the Lady Chargers on the board in the second quarter. Eastern Hancock could only get within four points the rest of the first half as North led 18-14 at the half.
Geis opened the scoring in the third quarter to push the lead to six, but Eastern Hancock got a triple from Grace Stapleton to cut the deficit in half. North pushed the lead back to six on a free throw by Krieger and a bucket by Gorrell.
With North leading 25-19, Eastern Hancock went on a 6-0 spurt, capped by the drive to the basket by Caroline Stapleton. That bucket tied the game at 25-25 and North called time-out with 1:27 to play in the third.
North regained the lead on free throws by Geis. After a bucket by Caroline Stapleton, Stanley hit a pair from the charity stripe. A late turnover by North gave Eastern Hancock the final shot and Ruby White converted the turnover into two points at the buzzer. The late bucket knotted the game at 29-29 at the end of the third quarter.
Eastern Hancock took control of the contest in the fourth quarter. The full-court press forced turnovers by North and led to the Lady Royals scoring the first seven points of the fourth. A rebound bucket by Eastern Hancock’s Chloe O’Neal capped the 7-0 run and had the Lady Royals on top 36-29.
After a free throw by Gorrell for North, Sammie Bolding found Grace Stapleton on the fast break to push the lead to eight points. Two free throws from Madelyn Bohman and a free throw from Krieger cut the deficit to 38-33 with 4:46 to play.
The Lady Royals put the game away with a 7-1 run over the final four minutes to post the 45-34 victory.
Eastern Hancock finished with 21 steals in the game.
For the Lady Royals, Sammie Bolding had 13 points and a team-high five steals. Grace Stapleton scored nine points followed by Ruby White eight, Caroline Stapleton seven, Chloe O’Neal four, Emma Bolding three and Mackenzie O’Neal one.
Gorrell and Geis led the way for the Lady Chargers with 10 points each. Krieger and Stanely both finished with five points. Bohman finished with four points.
The Lady Chargers travel to Lawrenceburg on Thursday.
