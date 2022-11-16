The time has come for area swimmers to make a splash in the 2022-23 season. Official practice has been going on for a couple weeks and the area girls teams are able to start competition this week.
Batesville opens the season Thursday at New Castle. Eastern Hancock will be joining the competition as well.
On Nov. 29, Batesville travels to Connersville to face the Spartans and Eastern Hancock.
The annual EIAC meet will be held Jan. 7 at South Dearborn. The Schools With No Pools Invitational will be Jan. 24, hosted by Brebeuf.
Here is a look at Batesville's schedule.
- Nov. 17 at New Castle
- Nov. 29 at Connersville
- Dec. 3 at Lawrenceburg
- Dec. 6 at Centerville
- Dec. 10 at Shelbyville Relays
- Dec. 13 at Greensburg
- Dec. 15 at Milan
- Dec. 29 at Shelbyville
- Jan. 7 at South Dearborn - EIAC
- Jan. 10 at Lawrenceburg
- Jan. 12 at Milan
- Jan. 17 at East Central
- Jan. 19 at Southwestern (Hanover)
- Jan. 24 at Brebeuf
Greensburg opens its season against East Central Nov. 22 at home. The Pirates will compete in the EIAC diving on Jan. 6 and the swim events on Jan. 7.
Here is a look at Greensburg's schedule.
- Nov. 22 vs. East Central
- Dec. 13 vs. Batesville
- Dec. 19 at Milan
- Jan. 6 - EIAC diving at South Dearborn
- Jan. 7 - EIAC at South Dearborn
- Jan. 10 vs. Jennings County
- Jan. 12 at Madison
- Jan. 17 vs Indian Creek
- Jan. 24 vs. Columbus East
- Jan. 31 boys vs. Eastern Hancock
Sectional for the girls is Feb. 2 and Feb. 4. For the boys, sectional is Feb. 16 and Feb. 18.
