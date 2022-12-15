GREENSBURG – The Greensburg swim teams hosted EIAC foe Batesville Tuesday.
“I felt like our kids swam really well. They were focused and determined resulting in half of the swims throughout the evening being personal best performances,” Greensburg Coach Josh Hawkins said.
The Lady Pirates placed first or second in each event that swimmers entered.
Greensburg’s Christopher Mains was declared Swimmer of the Meet by his coaches for his outstanding performances throughout the night and particularly in the 200 IM and the 100 Fly. His time in the 200 IM positioned him in fourth on the Top 10 fastest times list in that event; and his 100 Fly time put him in eighth place on the Top 10list in that event.
Lilly Corya, JR Frensenmeier and Jake Hawkins were each double event winners in their individual swims for the Pirates.
Greensburg Results
Boys 200 Medley Relay
1. Greensburg (Christopher Mains, Matthew Reynolds, Alex Walden, Jr. Frensemeier) 1:53.14
Girls 200 Freestyle
1. Brenley Jameson 2:29.07, 2. Tori Gauck 2:40.41
Boys 200 Freestyle
1. Jacob Hawkins 1:59.24, 2. Tristen Hostetler 2:06.24, 4. William Everroad 2:25
Boys 200 IM
1. Mains 2:13.90, 3. Jake Taylor 2:36.38, 4. Joseph Hawkins 2:40.07
Girls 50 Freestyle
1. Lilly Corya :28.98, 2. Emma Hostetler :31.15
Boys 50 Freestyle
1. Matthew Reynolds :24.91, 2. Alex Walden :25.14
Boys 100 Butterfly
2. Mains :59.41
Girls 100 Freestyle
1. E. Hostetler 1:06.45, 2. Jameson 1:06.85
Boys 100 Freestyle
1. Frensemeier 1:00.10, 2. Everroad 1:03.91
Boys 500 Freestyle
2. T. Hostetler 5:44.59, 3. Jo. Hawkins 6:27.82
Girls 200 Freestyle Relay
1. Greensburg (Jameson, Gauck, E. Hostetler, Corya) 2:01.43
Boys 200 Freestyle Relay
1. Greensburg (Reynolds, T. Hostetler, Everroad, Ja. Hawkins) 1:46.24
Girls 100 Backstroke
2. Gauck 1:26.07
Boys 100 Backstroke
1. Frensemeier 1:09.25, 3. Taylor 1:14.63
Girls 100 Breaststroke
1. Corya 1:22.46
Boys 100 Breaststroke
1. Ja. Hawkins 1:11.89, 2. Reynolds 1:14.28
Girls 400 Freestyle Relay
1. Greensburg (Jameson, Gauck, E. Hostetler, Corya) 4:31.37
Boys 400 Freestyle Relay
2. Greensburg (Mains, T. Hostetler, Walden, Ja. Hawkins) 3:40.93, 3. Greensburg (Everroad, Jo. Hawkins, Taylor, Frensemeier) 4:15.87
Batesville at Milan
MILAN – The Batesville high school swim teams traveled down the road for a three-way meet Thursday with host Milan and Oldenburg Academy.
“Over the last few years, this meet has gotten extremely competitive between the three schools with each program coming away with a number of wins, but ultimately the host school came away with the sweep. I can tell that our kids are swimming tired. Between finals, and our training schedule, they’re just exhausted,” Batesville Head Coach Greg McMullen said.
“As we continue to move into the heart of our season, it’s honestly what we want. How much heart can they put into the pool when the mind and body is tired,” Coach McMullen added.
The Bulldogs will head to Shelbyville later in the month to close out the calendar year, and will start off the new year heading to St Leon to take on the EIAC Championship.
TEAM SCORES
Boys
Milan 74
Batesville 67
Oldenburg 26
Girls
Milan 84
Batesville 61
Oldenburg 21
BULLDOG WINNERS
Boys
200 Medley Relay: Will Johnson, Ciaran Tyrer, Emi Lopez, Matt Tekulve
W. Johnson, 200 Free, 100 Free
Ciaran Tyrer, 100 Fly
400 Free Relay: Emi Lopez, Johnson, Zeke Obermeyer, Tyrer
Girls
Ava Obermeyer, 200 Free
Isabel Raab, 50 Free
NOTABLES
Bulldogs swam to a combined 18 LTBs and 4 season best times
Will Johnson led men’s scoring with 12, winning both of his individual events.
Isabel Raab led women’s scoring with 10, winning the 50 and coming in second in the 100 Fly
UP NEXT
The Batesville Bulldogs swim team will have a short break from competition, but will return for one more meet in 2022, visiting Shelbyville at 10 a.m. Dec. 29 for a contest with the Golden Bears.
