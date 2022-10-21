TERRE HAUTE – The Indiana State Department of Athletics announced its 30th Sycamore Hall of Fame class. The 2022 Hall of Fame Class features Mike Blackwell (Football/Baseball/Donor), Amy Cohee Tush (Women's Cross Country/Track & Field), Jake Odum (Men's Basketball), Lauren Podolski (Soccer) and Royce Waltman (Coach/Men's Basketball).
The distinguished, five-person class will be formally inducted on Friday, Feb. 3, in the Sycamore Banquet Center.
Tush was a standout running in cross country and track at Rushville Consolidated High School. Tush is currently guiding the Lion and Lady Lion cross country teams.
Amy Cohee Tush – Women's Cross Country/Track & Field – 1991-1995
- Member Missouri Valley Conference All-Centennial Cross Country Team
- Missouri Valley Conference Cross Country Athlete of the Year (1993)
- Missouri Valley Conference Cross Country Champion (1993)
- Finished second MVC Cross Country Championships (1991)
- Two-Time All- Missouri Valley Conference Cross Country (1991, 1993)
- Two-time Missouri Valley Conference Cross Country Scholar Athlete (1992, 1993)
- All-Region (1991)
- Missouri Valley Conference Champion Outdoor 5,000 Meters (17:35.50- 1994)
- Two-Time All- Missouri Valley Conference Indoor (1993, 1994)
- Two-Time All- Missouri Valley Conference Outdoor (1994)
- Three-Time Missouri Valley Conference Track & Field Scholar-Athlete (1994, 1995, 1996)
- Member of Missouri Valley Conference Indoor Conference Team Champions (1993, 1994, 1995)
- Member of Missouri Valley Conference Outdoor Conference Team Champions (1993, 1994)
- Member of Missouri Valley Conference Women's Champion Cross Country Teams (1991, 1993)
- #7 All-Time in 4K (14:52 - 1992)
- #15 All-Time in 5K (18:00 - 1993)
- #3 All-Time Outdoor 3,000 Meters (9:53.51 in 1994)
- #4 All-Time Outdoor 5,000 Meters (17:21.17 in 1995)
-Information provided by gosycamores.com
