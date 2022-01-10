ZIONSVILLE - The Lion wrestling team competed at Zionsville on Saturday. Facing larger schools, the Lions finished the day 1-4.
Rushville fell to Noblesville 69-9, Lawrence North 66-16, Fishers 56-21 and Zionsville 73-6 and defeated Richmond 54-24.
Coach Jim Tush noted, "Of our 41 matches wrestled on Saturday, we had 11 wins, nine matches that went into the third period, and 13 matches that wen into the second period. I know these stats may not sound too impressive, but after looking at our competition you may change your mind. We competed against four 6A (football classification) schools and one 4A school. Rushville is currently a 3A school. I used the football classifications because many wrestlers play football. The two sports go hand in hand with the important skill factors of agility, balance, strength, and being able to think on your feet."
Two Lion wrestlers stood out on the day, according to Coach Tush. Tuff Tackett earned a 7-0 win against Noblesville and won by pin against Lawrence North, Richmond, and Zionsville.
Matthew Komlanc earned a 15-5 win over Lawrence North and pinned his opponents from Noblesville and Fishers.
A few other notable highlights were Trey Newman's first earned win of the season against Richmond; Aritz Gomez’s 11-8 win over Fishers and a pin against Lawrence North; and Pacey Dye’s pin over Richmond.
"Our only team win on the day was against Richmond, but our goal in attending this tournament was to be aggressive and score points against some of the best competition in the state. I believe we accomplished this by our stats including Pacey Dye taking 13th ranked Griffin Ingalls into the second period, Aritz Gomez earning a takedown against 10th ranked Brac Hooper, and Matthew Komlanc scoring a takedown against 20th ranked Chase Wagner," Coach Tush added.
Rushville is now 8-15 on the season. The Lions host EIAC foe Franklin County for Senior Night at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
-Information provided.
