RUSHVILLE - The Lion wrestlers hosted the annual Rushville Super 5 on Saturday with Batesville, Centerville, Connersville and Greensburg also competing.
“In a time when teammates and coaches can be there one day and gone the next, our Rushville Lion wrestlers keep moving forward. There were many proud moments for our wrestlers this past weekend. I am seeing huge improvements each meet. I look forward to getting another week of practice to hone in our skills for meets against New Castle Wednesday and at the East Central Invitational Saturday,” Rushville Coach Jim Tush said.
The Lions are still competing short-handed, making it near impossible to win a team competition. Rushville battled in six weight classes on Saturday.
In the opening round, the Lions fell to Connersville 40-18.
For the Lions, Tuff Tackett won by forfeit at 106. Adam Bousman lost by pin at 126. Pacey Dye won by fall at 132. Elijah Biggs lost by pin at 152. Alan Busche won by forfeit at 160 and Matthew Komlanc lost 12-3 at 170.
The Lions were defeated by Greensburg 54-21.
Tackett remained undefeated at 106 with a 7-4 win. Bousman got back on track at 126 with a win by fall. Dye won by forfeit at 132. Biggs lost by pin at 152. Busche was defeated by pin at 160 and Komlanc won by fall at 170.
Rushville fell to Centerville 66-12.
Tackett and Bousman both won by forfeit. Dye, Biggs, Busche and Komlanc all lost by pin.
The Lions lost 39-15 to Batesville.
Tackett and Busche both won by forfeit. Bousman posted an 11-6 win to go 3-1 on the day (8-2 overall). Dye and Biggs both lost by pin. Busche won by forfeit and Komlanc lost 14-9.
Tackett moved his record to 10-0 on the season. He also picked up an exhibition win 4-2 over Greensburg’s 113 pounder Underhill. Dye (5-5overall) won an exhibition match by pin over Greensburg’s Pavey.
