INDIANAPOLIS – Rushville senior Nova Tackett completed her high school career with a solid performance at the IHSAA regional on Friday.
Tackett began the regional on the vault. She stuck the landing and earned an 8.75 which was good for 13th overall.
Tackett’s next event was the uneven bars. She had another solid performance, earning an 8.15 for 15th overall.
On her third event and the final time on the balance beam as a high school competitor, Tackett had a career best performance. She received a career best score of 8.875 for her routine, earning 13th place overall.
Tackett completed the regional on the floor and earned an 8.525, good for 21st place.
Her all-around score was 34.3 and that placed her 10th at the regional field that included two previous IHSAA state all-around champions.
On the season, Tackett won first place in the all-around at every competition prior to the tournament. She also helped her Lady Lion teammates set a new school record team score.
