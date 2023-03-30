BATESVILLE — The Bulldogs are hard at work preparing for the 2023 season after another successful campaign on the diamond last year.
In 2022, the Bulldogs were 20-6 overall and 13-1 in the EIAC. Batesville won the EIAC for a third straight year.
Numbers have been good for the Bulldogs in the offseason.
“We were able to get a lot done on the field this fall with close to 20 guys at times until fall break. Once December hit, we ramped back up with right around 24 guys in the winter until basketball season was over where we are now right at 36 guys,” Coach Tyler Burcham said.
Batesville was hit hard by graduation, losing nine players. The Bulldogs do return some key components in 2023.
Senior Charlie Schebler led the Bulldogs offensively last year in hits (35), runs (29) and doubles (17). Schebler is a shortstop that is committed to play at Akron University next year. He also had the best ERA on the mound last year for us with a 1.714 ERA in 32.2 innings pitched.
Senior Max Baumer hit .398 with 20 RBIs. Baumer will transition from third base to catcher this year and is committed to play at Franklin College next year.
Junior Jack Grunkemeyer hit .408 with eight doubles and 19 RBIs. He will play corner infield this year as well as lead the pitching staff. Last year, Grunkemeyer led the Bulldogs on the mound in innings pitched (37.2), wins (5-0), and strikeouts (60).
Senior Willy Sherwood uses his speed in centerfield to patrol the outfield. Offensively, Sherwood was second on the team in runs at the nine spot scoring 23 runs while also leading the team in stolen bases with 17.
Sophomore Will Jaisle started in the outfield last year as a freshman. Jaisle threw just 12 innings last year, but in those appearances he was electric, according to Coach Burcham. The gunslinger recorded two wins and two saves as well as striking out 21 batters and only allowing six hits.
“We’ll look to have Jaisle take on some more innings on the mound this year to build off of last year’s success,” Coach Burcham said.
Key newcomers for the Bulldogs will be junior Chris Lewis. Lewis missed last year due to injury. Junior Eli Loichinger saw some varsity experience last year, but mainly was an outfielder and pitcher for the junior varsity squad. Junior Carter Bohman pitched 29.2 innings for the junior varsity last year and went 3-1. Bohman led the JV team in hits (26), doubles (6), RBIs (21), and batting average (.542).
The Bulldogs have set team goals of winning the conference for a fourth season in a row and a sectional title for the third time in five seasons.
“I am excited for the season to get going. We have a lot of talented underclassmen to go along with this experienced group. We will have a team that can win games a lot of different ways with the arms, bats, and gloves we have this year,” Coach Burcham said. “Our JV team will be one of the most talented teams in the area as well with how deep we are so I’m just excited to see how the different pieces fall in line by the end and see what this group of guys can do.”
