FAIRLAND - On the road at Triton Central, the Lady Lion volleyball team fell to the Lady Tigers 25-9, 25-10 and 25-18.
“Triton Central is a very talented team and I felt it took us a while to adjust. I thought we finally settled in and played much better in the third set,” Coach Scanlan said.
For the Lady Lions, Kendra Hamilton had four points, one ace, two kills and 10 serve receptions. Olivia Yager added four kills and five digs. Emily Hadley had 22 serve receptions and 10 digs. Jama Barnes finished with 11 serve receptions and 11 digs. Josie Fields put down three kills. Abby Buckley added six assists and 10 digs.
In the junior varsity contest, Triton Central posted a 25-20 and 25-17 victory.
For Rushville, Ericka Kuhn tallied five points and three kills. Molly Zachery added four points, one ace and 17 serve receptions. Sophia Dora added four points, two aces, three assists and six digs. Lily Brown contributed three points, one ace, 11 serve receptions and five digs.
The varsity Lady Lions travel today to the Lawrenceburg Invitational.
