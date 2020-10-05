The Lady Pirates fell to Triton Central in girls soccer action 3-2 in the regular season finale.
The Lady Pirates struck first with a goal off Macey Smith’s foot from an assist by Emily Rosales 12 minutes into the game. The score of 1-0 would carry to the half.
The Lady TIgers would light up the scoreboard with their first point of the game to tie the contest, but the Lady Pirates did not allow that celebration to last long as 20 seconds after the kickoff, Smith found the goal again with an assist from Mykenzi Morlan to make it 2-1.
The Lady Tigers scored two more goals late in the second half that the Lady Pirates could not answer.
Keeper Ella Lowe was only met with 12 shots on goal. The Pirates had a total of 16 shots on goal.
This game closes the Lady Pirates' regular season with a record of 5-10 overall and 1-6 in the conference. The Lady Pirates take on Beech Grove on Tuesday for the first round of sectional play in Batesville. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
-Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.